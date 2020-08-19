Newhall Power Outage Leaves More than 1,900 Residents Without Electricity

While a thunderstorm brought lightning to the eastern part of the Santa Clarita Valley, a reported power outage caused by heat left 1,901 residents without electricity in Newhall on Tuesday.

The power outage, first reported around 2:04 p.m., affected Southern California Edison customers in Newhall in an area extending to Lyons Avenue in the north, Alamos Lane to the east is, Weldon Canyon to the south and Wiley Canyon to the west.

“It looks like a heat-related repair outage,” said Sally Jeun, a spokeswoman with SoCal Edison. “We are looking into the situation. We have crews working on repairs.”

Jeun did not have an estimated time of restoration for the outage as of 2:45 p.m.

On the other side of the Santa Clarita Valley, residents were facing a different issue caused by the weather with the thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms were reported in Acton and just south of Acton, which were capable of producing heavy rain, hail, gusty winds and lightning, said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist at the NWS.

“There’s definitely a chance of lightning,” said Phillips. “It’s why we keep a close eye on them.”

At the time of the outage, the National Weather Service reported the area’s weather was at a high of 107 degrees.

The National Weather Service, as well as local Fire Departments, monitor thunder and lightning storms, especially during the summer months, on the off chance that a lightning bolt causes a brush fire.