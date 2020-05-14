Newhall Restaurants Come Together for ‘New-Haul’ Drive-Through Event

Rising to the challenge that the current pandemic has placed us all in, and the need to supply food and beverages in a whole new way, several businesses in downtown Newhall have joined forces to share their best offerings, on one day, via “drive-through” pickups. The event is set for Saturday, June 6, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

At press time the food and beverage-based businesses joining the event include Newhall Refinery, Old Town Junction, Eighth and Rail, Double Trouble Wine Room, Newhall Press Room, El Trocadero Mesquite Grill and Cantina, Pulchella Winery and Tasting Room, Rocket Fizz SCV, Brewery Draconum and the Old Town Newhall Farmers’ Market.

“This idea is new for us in Santa Clarita,” said event creator Eve Bushman, “But I’ve seen this in some wine areas since I had the idea, and wanted to be the first to offer this newsworthy experience here at home where we could all ‘travel’ locally to enjoy.”

Drive-through guests can start at either end of Main Street, pick and choose which business to drive up to purchase their items, all will have signage and tables set up outside of their establishments, no advance ticket or fee is required to attend. Some of the purchasing can be done online ahead of time – see the Facebook page posts for each business before the event for their advertising – and live at the event from their car.

“We normally have big events down here, like Senses on Main, that serve our community,” said Simon See, owner of Newhall Refinery. “When Eve approached us with the idea we thought it was worthwhile. It had been a long time since we’ve been able to come together and this just seemed to be a good fit.”

For more information contact Eve Bushman at Eve@EveWine101.com.