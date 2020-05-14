[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 14
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Newhall Restaurants Come Together for ‘New-Haul’ Drive-Through Event
| Thursday, May 14, 2020
Old Town Newhall
Old Town Newhall. Photo credit: Gregory Real Estate Group.

 

Rising to the challenge that the current pandemic has placed us all in, and the need to supply food and beverages in a whole new way, several businesses in downtown Newhall have joined forces to share their best offerings, on one day, via “drive-through” pickups. The event is set for Saturday, June 6, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

At press time the food and beverage-based businesses joining the event include Newhall Refinery, Old Town Junction, Eighth and Rail, Double Trouble Wine Room, Newhall Press Room, El Trocadero Mesquite Grill and Cantina, Pulchella Winery and Tasting Room, Rocket Fizz SCV, Brewery Draconum and the Old Town Newhall Farmers’ Market.

“This idea is new for us in Santa Clarita,” said event creator Eve Bushman, “But I’ve seen this in some wine areas since I had the idea, and wanted to be the first to offer this newsworthy experience here at home where we could all ‘travel’ locally to enjoy.”

Drive-through guests can start at either end of Main Street, pick and choose which business to drive up to purchase their items, all will have signage and tables set up outside of their establishments, no advance ticket or fee is required to attend. Some of the purchasing can be done online ahead of time – see the Facebook page posts for each business before the event for their advertising – and live at the event from their car.

“We normally have big events down here, like Senses on Main, that serve our community,” said Simon See, owner of Newhall Refinery. “When Eve approached us with the idea we thought it was worthwhile. It had been a long time since we’ve been able to come together and this just seemed to be a good fit.”

For more information contact Eve Bushman at Eve@EveWine101.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
05-14-2020 Newhall Restaurants Come Together for ‘New-Haul’ Drive-Through Event
05-14-2020 Valencia Auto Center Reopens to Robust Sales
05-12-2020 SCV Chamber’s Ivan Volschenk Appointed to Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce
05-12-2020 SCV Water Virtual Open House Now Available Online
05-12-2020 SCV Businesses Discuss Their New Normal
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Saugus Union Seeking Feedback from Parents Regarding 2020-2021 School Year
In an email to parents, Dr. Colleen Hawkins, superintendent of the Saugus Union School District, announced proposed plans for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
Saugus Union Seeking Feedback from Parents Regarding 2020-2021 School Year
California Thursday: 73,164 Cases, 3,032 Deaths
California has had 73,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,032 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Thursday.
California Thursday: 73,164 Cases, 3,032 Deaths
Newhall Restaurants Come Together for ‘New-Haul’ Drive-Through Event
Rising to the challenge that the current pandemic has placed us all in, and the need to supply food and beverages in a whole new way, several businesses in downtown Newhall have joined forces to share their best offerings, on one day, via “drive-through” pickups. The event is set for Saturday, June 6, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Newhall Restaurants Come Together for ‘New-Haul’ Drive-Through Event
Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser
Circle of Hope has announced the return of one of Santa Clarita’s most highly anticipated events. But with a whole new twist: Vine2Wine...To Go.
Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser
L.A. County Thursday: 35,329 Cases; SCV Nearing 900
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 925 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 896 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Thursday: 35,329 Cases; SCV Nearing 900
June 5: COC’s Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, College of the Canyons will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Friday, June 5.
June 5: COC’s Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020
County to Reopen Tennis Courts, Other Amenities With Strict Guidelines
On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will begin reopening tennis and pickleball courts, equestrian centers, BMX bike areas, trap, and skeet/archery ranges, model airplanes and community gardens, based on Stage Two of the reopening plan for the County of Los Angeles.
County to Reopen Tennis Courts, Other Amenities With Strict Guidelines
L.A. County Beaches Reopen for Active Use Only, No Lounging (Video)
Los Angeles County announced the re-opening of its beaches as of Wednesday for individual sports, exercise and similar physical activity. Permitted activities include walking, running, swimming and surfing.
L.A. County Beaches Reopen for Active Use Only, No Lounging (Video)
Gray Hair Dilemma | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Patient age became a factor. Arrival in an emergency room with gray hair might mean a death sentence. Frontline doctors and nurses had to make a "Sophie’s Choice" decision.
Gray Hair Dilemma | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Nearly 3 Million More Americans File for Unemployment
(CN) — The number of Americans receiving unemployment insurance benefits out-populates Australia. On top of the 25.3 million people currently receiving benefits, 2.98 million Americans brought their first claims last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.
Nearly 3 Million More Americans File for Unemployment
Valencia Auto Center Reopens to Robust Sales
After nearly eight weeks of auto dealership showrooms forced to close due to restrictive state and local orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, dealerships in the Valencia Auto Center reopened their doors on Friday, May 8.
Valencia Auto Center Reopens to Robust Sales
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Garcia ‘Ready’ as Smith Concedes Special Election
Republican Mike Garcia said he's "ready to go to work" after apparently defeating Democratic opponent Christy Smith in Tuesday's Special Election for the 25th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Garcia ‘Ready’ as Smith Concedes Special Election
California Wednesday: 71,141 Cases, 2,934 Deaths
California has had 71,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,934 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
California Wednesday: 71,141 Cases, 2,934 Deaths
L.A. County Wednesday: 851 Cases in SCV; 7th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with 851 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a seventh death reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
L.A. County Wednesday: 851 Cases in SCV; 7th Death at Henry Mayo
Guessing vs. Knowing | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
How do you know the business, office space or beauty salon will protect you from getting exposed? How do you know whether you are safe, and therefore your loved ones are safe? You don’t.
Guessing vs. Knowing | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Santa Clarita to Send Letter Opposing Safer-at-Home Order Extension
With a projected $10 million revenue loss for Santa Clarita, the City Council is sending a letter to Los Angeles County expressing opposition to any additional extensions of its safer-at-home order that expires Friday, which has kept people in quarantine and temporarily closed multiple businesses since March.
Santa Clarita to Send Letter Opposing Safer-at-Home Order Extension
Motion Picture Academy Names 2020 Grant Recipients
The Academy Foundation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday the 96 grant recipients of its 2020 FilmCraft and FilmWatch programs, including recipients of the emergency grant funds announced last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Motion Picture Academy Names 2020 Grant Recipients
County Sees Spike in Dog Bites with Kids Home from School
With kids home from school due to pandemic-related closures, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has seen an alarming increase in the reporting of dog bites to children.
County Sees Spike in Dog Bites with Kids Home from School
U.S. Census Deadline Extended to October 2020
As Los Angeles County residents stay inside to stop the spread of COVID-19, they now have the deadline extended until October of this year to complete the 2020 Census.
U.S. Census Deadline Extended to October 2020
Supes Vote to Block LASD Closures of 2 Stations
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to direct the Sheriff to immediately cease the closures of the Altadena and Marina del Rey stations, as recently announced by the Sheriff’s Department.
Supes Vote to Block LASD Closures of 2 Stations
L.A. County Kicks Off Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority to utilize Community Development Block Grant Program coronavirus response funds to create and administer the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
L.A. County Kicks Off Emergency Rental Assistance Program
DA Charges LAFD Captain with Crashing into Parked Car, Fleeing Scene
A Los Angeles Fire Department captain who resides in Saugus has been charged with crashing into a parked car and fleeing the scene, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
DA Charges LAFD Captain with Crashing into Parked Car, Fleeing Scene
State Health Officials OK Reopening of Some Office Workspaces, Museums
Office workspaces where teleworking is not possible, outdoor museums and limited personal services such as car washes, dog-grooming and landscaping have been OK'd by state health officials for reopening as part of Stage 2.
State Health Officials OK Reopening of Some Office Workspaces, Museums
%d bloggers like this: