Newhall School District Returns to Full Day, In-Person Learning Beginning April 19

The Newhall School District announced the return of full day, in-person learning beginning Monday, April 19. The letter from Superintendent Jeff Pelzel can be found in its entirety below.

“Dear NSD Families,

“After waiting well over a year, I am elated to share with you that the Newhall School District will be opening its doors for full day in-person teaching and learning beginning April 19, 2021. Yesterday we received the updated guidance that we needed to move forward with our plan. Our daily schedule will resume to pre-COVID days with students on site Monday thru Thursday for four full days and our minimum day on Fridays.

“Updated guidance requires students to maintain a minimum of 3 feet apart during class. All of our other current COVID protocols still apply with adults and students maintaining 6 feet of social distance, masks are required at all times, as well as frequent handwashing. Families will still be required to complete the daily COVID screener using ParentSquare prior to students arriving on campus. Health and safety are still our top priority. Each site will share additional information with families when we return from spring break.

“Families currently enrolled in our Digital Learning Academies (DLA) will continue their distance learning as planned for the remainder of the year. Families interested in shifting back to in-person learning from a DLA will be required to wait until after the week of April 19 so we can assess space availability on each of our school sites.

“Again thank you for your patience and support throughout this journey. I commend and deeply appreciate our essential workers- our teachers, administrators (site and district), and all our classified staff, for their perseverance, tireless commitment, and always putting our students first. I applaud our Governing Board for their advocacy and fierce determination to get students back to full-time, in-person instruction as soon as the guidelines allowed. I am filled with gratitude for the immense NSD community engagement throughout this last year. I appreciate you and look forward to April 19.”

Sincerely,

Jeff Pelzel

Superintendent of Schools

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...