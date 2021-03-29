header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
March 29
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
Newhall School District Returns to Full Day, In-Person Learning Beginning April 19
| Monday, Mar 29, 2021
Newhall School District

The Newhall School District announced the return of full day, in-person learning beginning Monday, April 19. The letter from Superintendent Jeff Pelzel can be found in its entirety below.

“Dear NSD Families,

“After waiting well over a year, I am elated to share with you that the Newhall School District will be opening its doors for full day in-person teaching and learning beginning April 19, 2021. Yesterday we received the updated guidance that we needed to move forward with our plan. Our daily schedule will resume to pre-COVID days with students on site Monday thru Thursday for four full days and our minimum day on Fridays.

“Updated guidance requires students to maintain a minimum of 3 feet apart during class. All of our other current COVID protocols still apply with adults and students maintaining 6 feet of social distance, masks are required at all times, as well as frequent handwashing. Families will still be required to complete the daily COVID screener using ParentSquare prior to students arriving on campus. Health and safety are still our top priority. Each site will share additional information with families when we return from spring break.

“Families currently enrolled in our Digital Learning Academies (DLA) will continue their distance learning as planned for the remainder of the year. Families interested in shifting back to in-person learning from a DLA will be required to wait until after the week of April 19 so we can assess space availability on each of our school sites.

“Again thank you for your patience and support throughout this journey. I commend and deeply appreciate our essential workers- our teachers, administrators (site and district), and all our classified staff, for their perseverance, tireless commitment, and always putting our students first. I applaud our Governing Board for their advocacy and fierce determination to get students back to full-time, in-person instruction as soon as the guidelines allowed. I am filled with gratitude for the immense NSD community engagement throughout this last year. I appreciate you and look forward to April 19.”

Sincerely,

Jeff Pelzel

Superintendent of Schools
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
State Unemployment Rate Ticks Downward to Lowest Level of Pandemic
Monday, Mar 29, 2021
State Unemployment Rate Ticks Downward to Lowest Level of Pandemic
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Driven by the reopening of restaurants and the tourism industry, California unemployment dropped to 8.5% in February, the Golden State’s lowest mark of the pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations Fall Below 700 for First Time Since October; 27,122 Total SCV Cases
Friday, Mar 26, 2021
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations Fall Below 700 for First Time Since October; 27,122 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 39 new deaths and 859 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,122 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
