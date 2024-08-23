Deadline Extended for Make A Difference Day Project Proposals

The city of Santa Clarita has extended the deadline to submit Make A difference Day projects.

No new deadline has been set, but the sooner propsals are submitted by schools and nonprofits, the better.

In celebration of Make A Difference Day, observed annually on the fourth Saturday in October, the city of Santa Clarita will devote Saturday, Oct. 26 to volunteerism, inviting local non-profits and schools to submit a proposal for a project that volunteers can help with on this day of service to enhance their facilities or programs.

Proposals are subject to review and approval; submission of a proposal form does not guarantee inclusion in Make A Difference Day.

If you’re interested and have a project that you need volunteer help with, complete and submit the form linked here as soon as possible.

