Newhall Shooting Sends One to Hospital

One person was shot and rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Newhall on the first day of the new year.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., emergency response crews were dispatched to the intersection of Railroad Avenue and 13th Street for reports of someone shot.

“We have one person injured and taken to the hospital,” Lt. Nathan Marquez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said, noting the injury was a gunshot wound.

“We are still trying to determine who the suspect is,” he said.

“We’re still investigating, the location is under investigation where the actual crime occurred,” said Marquez, “At this time, we don’t have anyone arrested or detained.”

“We are still talking with a lot of people at the scene,” he added.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were also dispatched to the call at 4:28 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Marvin Rangel said.

“This was for a gunshot injury,” he said.

When paramedics got to the scene they had to wait for the “OK” from deputies to enter the crime scene, he said.

“There was a stage out, but once we got the all-clear we went in,” Rangel said, noting that happened at 4:40 p.m.

“We found one patient and transferred that patient to the hospital,” he said.

The investigation into the shooting led deputies to streets off of Valle Del Oro, including Costa Brava and Via Montana.