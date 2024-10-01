header image

No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara
| Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024

No. 11/12 College of the Canyons defeated visiting Santa Barbara City College by a 30-23 score on Saturday, Sept. 28 to win its third straight game and begin the conference portion of its schedule in victorious fashion.

Canyons (3-1, 1-0) scored a season-best 30 points behind 454 yards of total offense, highlighted by freshman quarterback Logan Scarlett’s 311 passing yards, 172 of which went to sophomore wide receiver Ray Hall.

Hall’s 14-yard touchdown reception at the 5:10 mark of the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Canyons was able to enjoy a brief two-score lead before eventually closing out the Vaqueros.

The Valencia High School grad also started the game with a 57-yard catch, his long of the day, on a wide receiver pass from Joseph Saenz on the Cougars’ first snap of the ballgame.

Two plays later Scarlett found Da’Marrie Smith in the endzone for a 30-yard scoring strike. Luis Rodriguez’ PAT gave Canyons an early 7-0 advantage. Smith finished the game with four catches for 51 yards.

Santa Barbara (1-3, 0-1) was the first to capitalize on a turnover, with the Vaqueros able to gather a COC fumble on the Cougars’ 28-yard line and eventually take it in for a score on Amir Dendy’s 14-yard touchdown run. The PAT sailed wide, however, and COC held its lead at 7-6.

On its next drive Canyons was forced to settle for a 30-yard field goal from Rodriguez to inch further ahead at 10-6 with 1:01 to play in the opening quarter.

Rodriguez booted his second kick, this one a 41-yard conversion, through the uprights to cap a 12-play drive and give Canyons a 13-6 cushion heading into halftime.

Santa Barbara came out firing to begin the second half, needing just three plays before finding paydirt on a 55-yard strike from Doherty to Luke Collins that tied the game at 13-13 after the ensuing PAT. Doherty finished the game 20-of-42 for 232 yards and two scores.

The two sides exchanged punts, with Canyons eventually able to establish favorable field position on a 36-yard punt return from Saenz. After starting on the SBCC 42-yard line, Scarlett found Hall on a 30-yard completion that moved the ball to the one-yard line. Following a COC timeout Cain Omohundro rumbled into the end zone, giving the Cougars a 20-13 lead.

Omohundro was named the Chick-Fil-A Valencia Player of the Game for his efforts. The sophomore linebacker was also credited with a fumble recovery on the defensive side of the ball.

Santa Barbara remained within striking distance after a 40-yard field goal on its next drive made it a 20-16 ballgame with 2:46 to go in the third quarter. But a forced fumble by COC sophomore Jackson Stein on the Vaquero’s next drive provided an opportunity for Rodriguez to convert on his third field goal of the game, this time a 40-yard conversion, to put COC ahead 23-16.

Rodriguez has now kicked at least three field goals in each game of the Cougars’ three-game win streak.

Hall’s fourth quarter touchdown put COC in firm control at 30-16. But SBCC showed no signs of quitting and remained in the ballgame until the final seconds. A quick 65-yard scoring drive put the Vaqueros within a touchdown with just under two minutes to play.

In all, SBCC scored 17 points in the second half, with Doherty able to orchestrate a pair of scoring drives against the Cougars’ defense

The Vaqueros had one final possession to end the game, but Doherty was sacked by Jake Pikor on second down before throwing an incomplete pass as time expired.

Pikor, Nicholas Tonga, Tyrell Brown and Adam Geukens all recorded tackles for loss in the game. Geukens was the team leader with six total tackles just ahead of Dylan Flowers and Tony Testa with five apiece.

Chas Hilst hauled in a 59-yard catch, with the majority of that real estate coming after the catch. Saenz finished with three catches for 28 yards, the 57-yard pass and 80 punt return yards. Donovan Dunn led the ground game with 59 yards on 14 carries with a long tote of 14 yards.

The Cougars entered Saturday’s game as the No. 11 ranked team in the state, according to the JC Athletic Bureau Head Coaches poll. COC is also the No. 12 team in the California Community College Sports Information Association poll released Sept. 24.

Canyons will continue SCFA National Division, Northern League play on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Antelope Valley College. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Cougars will then enjoy a bye week before returning to action vs. El Camino College on Thursday, Oct. 17, during the college’s 2024 Homecoming Celebration. Pre-game festivities are slated to begin at 4 p.m., with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

