September 22
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Nov. 11: Santa Clarita Online Veteran’s Day Ceremony
| Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020
Veteran's Day Virtual Event

The Santa Clarita City Council invites community members to come together for a virtual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military members and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Due to public health restrictions on gatherings, this year’s Veterans Day ceremony will feature a pre-recorded speaking and music program that can be viewed on the city of Santa Clarita’s Facebook page, as well as on SCVTV (Spectrum Channel 20 or AT&T Channel 99).

The ceremony will include a flyover by the Coast Guard, as well as a moment of silence for veterans who have passed away and service members killed in action, a roster of speakers and patriotic performances. There will also be a changing of the flags by the Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355.

With the move to an online format this year, the City is also requesting photos of veterans and currently serving military members to be included in a photo montage as part of the ceremony. Photos must be submitted by Monday, Oct. 19 in order to be included. To submit a photo, please visit santa-clarita.com/VeteranPhoto.

The 2020 Veterans Day Ceremony is a collaboration between the City of Santa Clarita, the 1st Marine Division Associates, American Legion – Post 507, American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion Riders, Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America, Blue Star Mothers of America – Santa Clarita Chapter #46, the College of the Canyons Veterans Program, Disabled American Veterans, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, Elks Lodge 2379, Knights of Columbus, Prayer Angels for the Military, Santa Clarita Valley Veterans Memorial, Inc., Santa Clarita Valley Veteran Services Collaborative, US Coast Guard, US Coast Guard Auxiliary, VFW Post 6885, Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter 355, Wartime Romance and the Young Marines.

For more information about the Veterans Day Ceremony, please contact the City’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787.
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Parks Seeking Instructors for Winter Programs
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for highly talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise to the community and provide an opportunity for others to learn new skills, stay active and healthy, and have a great time.
L.A. County Parks Seeking Instructors for Winter Programs
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals
Sept. 25: GrowthCLUB Business Planning Virtual Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with One True North, a leadership and business coaching solutions practice in Valencia, to offer GrowthCLUB virtual workshop to the business community, with the first series beginning Friday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 a.m.
Sept. 25: GrowthCLUB Business Planning Virtual Workshop
Animal Care & Control Continues to Shelter Animals Affected by Bobcat Fire
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) continues to provide safe sheltering for animals as a result of the recent Bobcat Fire.
Animal Care & Control Continues to Shelter Animals Affected by Bobcat Fire
Sept. 23: Hart District Virtual Special Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a virtual special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 8:00 a.m.
Sept. 23: Hart District Virtual Special Meeting
Lifelong SCV Resident, Longtime Realtor Erika Kauzlarich-Bird Joins Compass
Erika Kauzlarich-Bird, former Southland Regional Association of Realtors president and lifelong Santa Clarita resident, joined Compass, an innovative real estate brokerage, this summer to help SCV families find their next dream home.
Lifelong SCV Resident, Longtime Realtor Erika Kauzlarich-Bird Joins Compass
Newhall Schools Expected to Resume Virtual Lessons After Ransomware Attack
Students in the Newhall School District are expected to be able to continue virtual learning online this week after a ransomware attack on student and staff technology forced a pause in instruction.
Newhall Schools Expected to Resume Virtual Lessons After Ransomware Attack
SCV Real Estate Firm Representing Seller of Rye Canyon Pointe Office Unit
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to have represented the seller in the sale of approximately 6,077 SF high-image office condo in Valencia.
SCV Real Estate Firm Representing Seller of Rye Canyon Pointe Office Unit
Today in SCV History (Sept. 22)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 261,446 Cases Countywide, 16 New Deaths; 5,829 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 16 new deaths and 652 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with the SCV total coming to 5,829 confirmed cases and 57 deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 261,446 Cases Countywide, 16 New Deaths; 5,829 Total Cases in SCV
California Animal Welfare Association Announces First Class of Certified Animal Control Officers
The California Animal Welfare Association announced Monday the launch of the state’s first Certified Animal Control Officer program along with the inaugural group of certified officers.
California Animal Welfare Association Announces First Class of Certified Animal Control Officers
Princess Cruises Sells Two Ships, Plan for New Ship Delivery
Princess Cruises announced the sale of two of its ships, Sun Princess and Sea Princess, to undisclosed buyers on Monday. The sale of these vessels is in line with parent company Carnival Corporation’s plan to accelerate the removal of less efficient ships from its fleet.
Princess Cruises Sells Two Ships, Plan for New Ship Delivery
UPDATE: Bobcat Fire grows to 105K acres, 15% contained
The Bobcat Fire, burning to the southeast of the Santa Clarita Valley, has scorched 105,345 acres as of Monday, with local resources joining in the effort to put out the blaze.
UPDATE: Bobcat Fire grows to 105K acres, 15% contained
Supes Approve Funding to Address Digital Divide in County Schools
The drive to close the digital divide in a region with the nation’s largest school-age population gained momentum today when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal from LACOE to allocate $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase computer devices and internet connectivity for students in need.
Supes Approve Funding to Address Digital Divide in County Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Launches New Initiative to Combat Bias, Bigotry, Racism
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Monday announced a new, multifaceted “Education to End Hate” initiative designed to empower educators and students to confront the hate, bigotry, and racism rising in communities across the state and nation.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Launches New Initiative to Combat Bias, Bigotry, Racism
A Discussion with CSUN Professor, Artist to Launch ConSortiUm
A virtual conversation between internationally recognized artist and sculptor Beatriz Cortez, a professor of Central American studies at California State University, Northridge, and curator Erin Christovale will launch ConSortiUm, a collaborative project of art museums and galleries from the California State University (CSU) system, on Thursday, Sept. 24.
A Discussion with CSUN Professor, Artist to Launch ConSortiUm
Bobcat Fire Burns Devil’s Punchbowl Nature Center
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) received confirmation by Fire officials that the Nature Center at the Devil's Punchbowl Natural Area burned by the Bobcat Fire. The area is still considered a hotspot and not safe. The facility will be closed until further notice.
Bobcat Fire Burns Devil’s Punchbowl Nature Center
Sheriff’s Deputy Loses Home in Bobcat Fire
As the Bobcat Fire continued to threaten communities in the Antelope Valley, colleagues and friends raised funds for L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Stamsek, who reportedly lost his home in the blaze, which had burned nearly 100,000 acres as of Sunday.
Sheriff’s Deputy Loses Home in Bobcat Fire
Former CSUN VP for Information Technology/CIO Receives EDUCAUSE Community Leadership Award
EDUCAUSE, the nonprofit higher education information technology association, awarded former California State University, Northridge Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Hilary J. Baker with its 2020 Community Leadership Award.
Former CSUN VP for Information Technology/CIO Receives EDUCAUSE Community Leadership Award
