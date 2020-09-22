Nov. 11: Santa Clarita Online Veteran’s Day Ceremony

The Santa Clarita City Council invites community members to come together for a virtual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military members and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Due to public health restrictions on gatherings, this year’s Veterans Day ceremony will feature a pre-recorded speaking and music program that can be viewed on the city of Santa Clarita’s Facebook page, as well as on SCVTV (Spectrum Channel 20 or AT&T Channel 99).

The ceremony will include a flyover by the Coast Guard, as well as a moment of silence for veterans who have passed away and service members killed in action, a roster of speakers and patriotic performances. There will also be a changing of the flags by the Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355.

With the move to an online format this year, the City is also requesting photos of veterans and currently serving military members to be included in a photo montage as part of the ceremony. Photos must be submitted by Monday, Oct. 19 in order to be included. To submit a photo, please visit santa-clarita.com/VeteranPhoto.

The 2020 Veterans Day Ceremony is a collaboration between the City of Santa Clarita, the 1st Marine Division Associates, American Legion – Post 507, American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion Riders, Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America, Blue Star Mothers of America – Santa Clarita Chapter #46, the College of the Canyons Veterans Program, Disabled American Veterans, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, Elks Lodge 2379, Knights of Columbus, Prayer Angels for the Military, Santa Clarita Valley Veterans Memorial, Inc., Santa Clarita Valley Veteran Services Collaborative, US Coast Guard, US Coast Guard Auxiliary, VFW Post 6885, Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter 355, Wartime Romance and the Young Marines.

For more information about the Veterans Day Ceremony, please contact the City’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787.