Nov. 11: Vet Day 2023 at Los Angeles Patriotic Hall

The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs welcomes all to the free Saturday, Nov. 11, Vet Day L.A. event at the Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, 1816 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Uniting in Gratitude.”

The day’s activities include: Block party, celebrity Army vs. Navy basketball game, resource fair, food trucks, games and more.

Delete The Divide will be providing information regarding free online IT technical training courses and certificates, year-round internship program, community broadband network and the affordable connectivity program for veterans.

Special guests include Arnold Schwarzenegger, National Anthem performed by Jasmine Star and a performance by a Creedence Clearwater Revivial tribute band.

The event is part of a month-long schedule of tributes honoring Los Angeles county military veterans and their families.

The Department of Public Social Servies Medi-Cal Outreach team will be onsite providing information and benefit enrollment assistance.

Register and RSVP for a chance to win $2,500. Visit VetDayLA.com to register.

For more information, contact Tatiana Rosas at trosas@mva.lacounty.gov.

