November 15
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Heritage Junction in Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
Nov. 19: ‘Living in Color’ Art Show Benefiting Bridge to Home
| Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Bridge to Home Art Show

Bridge to Home has partnered with the ArtTree Community Arts Center to host the art show and sale – “Living in Color,” on Friday, Nov. 19, beginning 6:00 p.m., at the ArtTree Center, which is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.

This colorful collaboration will help bridge the gap between our unhoused community and our neighbors in the Santa Clarita Valley. The inspiration for “Living in Color” came to fruition by the inspiring creativity that has flourished in the Bridge to Home shelter, despite ongoing hardships. This collection of work has allowed clients a creative outlet to share their stories, experiences and resiliency through art.

“Too frequently, our neighbors experiencing homelessness are painted with a broad-brush stroke, not allowing for the many vibrant and unique colors that make up this vulnerable community to shine,” said Bea Castillo, Bridge to Home activities coordinator. “Living in Color” aims to provide an intimate space for examination and reflection of the colorful lives our neighbors are living, and strive to live. Art has a powerful way of providing a concept for an artist’s story, making their stories of struggle a unique signature on their own. We encourage community members to come together around the universal appreciation of art, build connections and bridge the gaps in our community as whole.”

The art created by Bridge to Home clients will be on display to view, celebrate and purchase at the “Living in Color” art show. To learn more please visit btohome.org.
Nov. 20: Turkey Distribution for Veterans

Nov. 20: Turkey Distribution for Veterans
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
In partnership with VFW Post 6885, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be distributing turkeys to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the VFW located at 16208 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, 91351.
FULL STORY...

Henry Mayo Screening PBS Documentary on Diabetes Epidemic

Henry Mayo Screening PBS Documentary on Diabetes Epidemic
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
On Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5:00 p.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital invites the public to a free screening of “Blood Sugar Rising,” an eye-opening look at the growing epidemic of diabetes in the United States of America.
FULL STORY...

Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament

Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament
Monday, Nov 8, 2021
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting its second annual golf tournament fundraiser Monday, Nov. 29, at the Oaks Club Valencia, starting at 9:00 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January

Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January
Monday, Nov 8, 2021
Santa Clarita Artists Association has been given the ‘green light’ to begin in-person meetings starting January 2022, announced program chair Gary Friedman.
FULL STORY...
