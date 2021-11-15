Nov. 19: ‘Living in Color’ Art Show Benefiting Bridge to Home

Bridge to Home has partnered with the ArtTree Community Arts Center to host the art show and sale – “Living in Color,” on Friday, Nov. 19, beginning 6:00 p.m., at the ArtTree Center, which is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.

This colorful collaboration will help bridge the gap between our unhoused community and our neighbors in the Santa Clarita Valley. The inspiration for “Living in Color” came to fruition by the inspiring creativity that has flourished in the Bridge to Home shelter, despite ongoing hardships. This collection of work has allowed clients a creative outlet to share their stories, experiences and resiliency through art.

“Too frequently, our neighbors experiencing homelessness are painted with a broad-brush stroke, not allowing for the many vibrant and unique colors that make up this vulnerable community to shine,” said Bea Castillo, Bridge to Home activities coordinator. “Living in Color” aims to provide an intimate space for examination and reflection of the colorful lives our neighbors are living, and strive to live. Art has a powerful way of providing a concept for an artist’s story, making their stories of struggle a unique signature on their own. We encourage community members to come together around the universal appreciation of art, build connections and bridge the gaps in our community as whole.”

The art created by Bridge to Home clients will be on display to view, celebrate and purchase at the “Living in Color” art show. To learn more please visit btohome.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...