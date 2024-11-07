Nov. 21: Salt Creek Grille, Veteran Services Collaborative Host Fundraiser

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has announced the “Bringing it Home” fundraiser, an exclusive wine and hors d’oeuvre event hosted by Salt Creek Grille, will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, 6-8 p.m.

This special evening is dedicated to raising funds to provide meals for local veterans in need, ensuring they enjoy a warm and nourishing holiday season.

Tickets are $75 per person, with limited seating available for this unique event.

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families in the Santa Clarita Valley. Through partnerships with local businesses and the community, SCVSC provides essential resources and services that enhance the lives of those who have served our country.

With support from Salt Creek Grille owner Greg Amsler, the evening promises an atmosphere of connection and appreciation for Santa Clarita Valley veterans. Amsler, a longtime SCV resident, shares a deep commitment to community service and Salt Creek Grille has been a steadfast partner in hosting events that uplift local causes. _

“Salt Creek is honored to support the Veteran Services Collaborative,” said Amsler. “We’re thrilled to offer an evening of wine and good company as a way of giving back to the veterans who have served us.”

Salt Creek Grille is located at 24415 Town Center Drive #115, Valencia, CA 91355.

Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of curated wines and gourmet hors d’oeuvres, prepared by the Salt Creek Grille team. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative’s efforts to bring holiday meals and support to veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley.

For ticket purchases or additional information, please contact the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative:

Dennis Sugasawara, (661) 373-5294 or Jeff Stabile, (805) 657-1967

Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative

23681 Newhall Ave., Unit 7

Newhall, CA 91321

(661) 753-3559, WWW.SCV-VETS.ORG

