Nov. 28: City Presents ’15 Minutes of Fame’ by Lynnda Rakos

The vibrant and dynamic artistry of Montreal-born, Los Angeles-based artist Lynnda Rakos, takes center stage in her solo exhibition titled, “15 Minutes of Fame.”

Set to captivate art enthusiasts and ignite conversation, the exhibition will be on display from Nov 28, through Feb 5, 2024, at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall. A reception will be held on Dec 21, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Lynnda Rakos’ art is a compelling blend of color, imagination and social commentary. With a penchant for using images of celebrity personas with overlaid text, she crafts vibrant and unexpected portrayals that challenge traditional perceptions. Her work captures the essence of mid-century art, vibrant graphic imagery and the ever-evolving sensibility of pop culture.

The exhibition promises to be an exploration of the fleeting nature of celebrity culture and the transformative power of art. Rakos’ bold and vivid images beckon viewers to consider the intersection of fame, identity and society. Through her art, she invites audiences to contemplate the stories behind the headlines and the people behind the personas.

The reception on Dec 21, is an occasion not to be missed, offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with the artist and delve into the inspiration behind each piece. This event is open to the public, providing a platform for meaningful conversation and connection.

To learn more about “15 Minutes of Fame” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please visit the arts website.

