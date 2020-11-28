Nov. 29: Last Chance to See Inside Out & Upside Down REDCAT Exhibition

This Sunday, Nov. 29, is the last day to see the Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater’s virtual graphic design exhibition, Inside Out & Upside Down, showcasing CalArt posters from throughout the years.

REDCAT celebrates 50 years of CalArts graphic design in Inside Out & Upside Down: Posters from CalArts 1970-2019, organized by Program in Graphic Design faculty Michael Worthington, CalArts alums Tasheka Arceneaux-Sutton (Art MFA ’07) and Silas Munro (Art MFA ’08), and REDCAT Exhibitions Manager Carmen Amengual. ‘

REDCAT also teamed up with global engineering and consulting firm Arup, led by Paul Chavez, to bring the gallery experience online while the physical gallery space is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The exhibition — which is accompanied by two new publications, a virtual tour, and a series of conversations — offers a critical look at CalArts’ role in the history of contemporary graphic design as it also reckons with issues of representation and race in the field.

Featuring more than 300 student and faculty-designed posters from the CalArts Poster Archive, many of which were long unavailable to the public, Inside Out & Upside Down features the work of influential figures in Southern California graphic design from the last half-century.

Among these are numerous CalArts alumni, including Denise Gonzales Crisp (Art MFA ’96), Geoff McFetridge (Art MFA ’95), Silas Munro (Art MFA ’08), Brian Roettinger (Art BFA ’04), Andrea Tinnes (Art MFA ’98), Tim Belonax (Art MFA ’11), Barbara Glauber (Art MFA ’90), and Zak Kyes (Art BFA ’05).

Works by former School of Art faculty, including April Greiman and faculty emeritus Ed Fella, are also included in the exhibition.

In addition to the accompanying poster book Inside Out & Upside Down: Posters from CalArts 1980–2019, designed by Worthington, Arceneaux-Sutton and Munro will critically engage the archive through new writings, speculative posters, and conversations.

This upcoming collection will serve as a “critical companion” to Worthington’s book, created by the exhibition organizers in collaboration with graphic design students, designers and artists.

Currently slated for release near the exhibition’s end, this as-yet-untitled work functions as an intervention within Inside Out & Upside Down as it reflects on themes of inclusion, omission, equality and race in the archive and the overall graphic design canon.

Arceneaux-Sutton is the principal designer of Blacvoice Graphic Design Studio, and graphic design faculty at Southeastern Louisiana University and Vermont College of Fine Art.

Her research focuses on work produced by Black artists often omitted from the graphic design historical canon. Arceneaux-Sutton was also a guest on the CalArts Graphic Design Program’s Radical Practice podcast.

Munro is the founder of bicoastal design studio Polymode, which produces research-informed design for cultural institutions including MoMa, The New Museum, and The Phillips Collection. He serves as graphic design faculty at Otis College of Art and Design, and Chair Emeritus at Vermont College of Fine Arts.

Check out the 360-degree virtual tour here.