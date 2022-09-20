Nov. 4: Locals Only An Evening with Sara Niemietz at The MAIN

The MAIN is presenting Locals Only: An Evening with Sara Niemietz on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.

Sara Niemietz is an American singer/songwriter and actress based in Los Angeles, California. She has performed on Broadway, at Radio City Music Hall, and the Grand Ole Opry. A substantial portion of her YouTube offerings are live performance music-videos and her channel has surpassed 25 million views.

There are over 100 bands that call Santa Clarita home. These groups, who are mostly in it for fun, represent every musical genre and feature musicians from every walk of life, generation, and career path.

Locals Only! is a new music series brought to you by The MAIN Theatre in Newhall that will feature bands from the Santa Clarita Valley. Come out and enjoy an intimate evening of great music by some cool people from your community!

Tickets are $12.

For more information, click [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...