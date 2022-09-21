Nov 4: “LOCALS ONLY!” To Feature An Evening With Sara Niemietz

Enjoy an intimate evening of live music with one of the nation’s brightest up-and-comers at the next “LOCALS ONLY!” show.

American singer-songwriter Sara Niemietz will visit The MAIN for a special one-night-only performance on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.

Niemietz is a musician and actress based in Los Angeles and has performed on Broadway, as well as at Radio City Music Hall and the Grand Ole Opry. She has toured in over 30 countries, and her popular YouTube channel has surpassed 30 million views. Niemietz’s music videos caught the attention of Ellen DeGeneres, earning her an invitation to perform on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and share her gift with the world.

“LOCALS ONLY!” is a music series held every other month at The MAIN that features bands and performers from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. November’s show will spotlight Niemietz’s music, which speaks to vulnerability, empowerment and shaking off the past.

General admission tickets are $12 each, and seating is extremely limited. To learn more about “LOCALS ONLY!” and to purchase tickets, please visit the website.

