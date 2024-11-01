Nov. 5: Newhall Library DIY Air Plant Holder Workshop

The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a do it yourself Air Plant Holder Workshop Tuesday, Nov. 5 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Bring some green into the room with air P\plant holders and learn how to create a stylish and unique holder for air plants, perfect for adding a natural touch to any room. No green thumb required.

This is free program while supplies last.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Library website.

