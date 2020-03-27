[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry
C.A. Mentry
Objection Shut Down as House Passes $2 Trillion Virus Bill
| Friday, Mar 27, 2020
2 trillion

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives passed a $2 trillion legislative response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak Friday, sending to President Donald Trump’s desk a measure giving checks to most Americans as well as hundreds of billions of dollars to small businesses and large companies.

The package cleared the House unanimously on Friday morning, roughly a week after Senate Republicans first introduced the historic package. Since its introduction, the bill has ballooned to more than $2 trillion and went through rounds of revisions after Republicans opened up negotiations with Democrats over the weekend.

At the core of the package is the delivery of $1,200 checks to most U.S. adults and $500 for children, as well as a roughly $500 billion fund for industries and states, and an additional $350 billion in loans to help small businesses meet payroll during state-ordered closures.

Small businesses will have their loans forgiven if they use the money to support payroll and meet certain expenses like rent and utility payments.

The legislation also expands unemployment insurance, allowing more people to claim it and increasing the payment by $600 per week.

Under the $2 trillion bill, the Department of Health and Human Services will send $100 billion to hospitals and health care providers, while state governments will receive $150 billion as they respond to the outbreak.

“This legislation represents a bipartisan resolve to meet the coronavirus challenge head on,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Friday on the House floor. “It represents a focus on families and workers, with the objective of making them safer and economically supported. It will protect workers and their families in our economy as we all do our part to flatten the curve.”

The loans and other support in the industry fund come with certain conditions demanded by Democrats, including a ban against companies undertaking stock buybacks during the life of the assistance and for one year after. The bill specifically includes money for airlines, which are near collapse as the outbreak has shut down most travel.

The measure passed the Senate late Wednesday, and House leadership had hoped to unanimously clear the legislation without members needing to return to Washington to vote. Representative Thomas Massie, R-Ky., threw off the plan by threatening to object to passing it in that way, sending lawmakers scrambling back to the Capitol to vote.

A libertarian-leaning Republican, Massie raised issues both with the process that crafted the bill and to its expansion of government spending.

Massie’s maneuver drew widespread rebuke, including from Trump himself, who tweeted that Massie was a “third rate grandstander” who should be jettisoned from the party.

“He just wants the publicity,” Trump wrote Friday morning. “He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous and costly.”

As the House prepared a vote Friday, Massie demanded a roll call but not enough members seconded his motion, and the measure cleared by voice vote. Lawmakers still needed to come to the House chamber on Friday afternoon to ensure the body had a quorum to conduct businesses.

Members cheered and applauded in the chamber after the bill passed.

Based on guidance from the House sergeant at arms and attending physician, the House had put together a plan to bring social distancing to the normally crowded House floor, including stretching out the vote as members vote in 15 groups of 30 in alphabetical order based on last name.

Massie was not alone in expressing dissatisfaction with the bill, as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York City, called the $500 billion industry fund a massive corporate bailout in a bill that gives only “crumbs” to families.

— By Tim Ryan, CNS
Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation's Nonprofit Hardship Fund

Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation's Nonprofit Hardship Fund
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
Southern California Gas Company, a long-time member of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, and current member of the Board of Directors, is pleased to share the Sempra Energy Foundation COVID-19 NonProfit Hardship Fund.
Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available

Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
Santa Clarita Child & Family Center CEO Joan Aschoff sent a letter to the community offering the center's mental health, substance use and domestic violence support services during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice

LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
In a continued commitment to reducing the spread of the COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced further liturgical guidelines for Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese, including the closure of all churches to the public until further notice.
Kaiser Opens COVID-19 Drive-up Testing for its Members

Kaiser Opens COVID-19 Drive-up Testing for its Members
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
As part of its response plan to combat the novel coronavirus, Kaiser Permanente has opened "drive-up" testing sites for its members who have met the necessary criteria, officials said.
Henry Mayo Adds Two More Blood Drives

Henry Mayo Adds Two More Blood Drives
Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will partner with the American Red Cross​ and host two blood drives at the hospital's Education Center.
Santa Clarita Transit Reduces Bus Service, Enhances Cleaning
To balance the reduced need for public transit with the necessary service for passengers traveling to essential employment, Santa Clarita Transit is reducing the number of trips operating outside Santa Clarita as of Monday, March 30.
SCV Water Worker Tests Positive After Entering 67 Apartments
SCV Water has begun informing residents of a town home complex located in Santa Clarita that an employee of WaterWise, a contractor for the water agency’s water efficiency program, has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is an inspector who entered 67 apartments on March 12.
County Health Officer Sets New Rules for COVID-19 Exposure, Diagnoses
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued two new orders for self-isolation and self-quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure and diagnoses.
Objection Shut Down as House Passes $2 Trillion Virus Bill
The House of Representatives passed a $2 trillion legislative response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak Friday, sending to President Donald Trump’s desk a measure giving checks to most Americans as well as hundreds of billions of dollars to small businesses and large companies.
Dry Winter Plunges Much of California Into Drought
It's been a dry winter: Much of California remains in abnormally dry conditions and several regions in the northern half of the state are experiencing drought, according to a Thursday report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Pew Survey: Fears Over COVID-19 Escalating Quickly in US
Most Americans now consider the coronavirus a major threat to the collective health of the U.S. as an even larger majority sees the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic as threatening to the economy, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.
US Now the World Leader in COVID-19 Cases
The United States has surpassed China and Italy to become the world leader in COVID-19 cases with the highest number, according to health data released Thursday, and also recorded its highest single-day death toll since the novel coronavirus emerged.
Today in SCV History (March 27)
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
You Think You’re Old School? | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
When I read of someone 30 years younger than me telling about how long they’ve been going to the Saugus Café, I realize I’ve been eating at that café since I was a little over a year old. I celebrated my 70th birthday in January.
Dow Has First 3-Day Winning Streak Since February
MANHATTAN (CN) — Unfazed by historic unemployment numbers, Wall Street built on its rally for the third straight day.
L.A. County-Funded Biotech Plans 10,000 Daily Drive-Thru Tests
As the COVID-19 death toll tops 1,000 in the United States and 21,000 globally, Los Angeles County is poised as a potential leader investing in solutions to the pandemic.
California Thursday: State Reports 3,006 cases, 65 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 3,006 confirmed cases.
County Encourages Community to Donate; Remember Elderly, Most Vulnerable
As Los Angeles County residents experience disruptions in their daily routines, it is important to remember that certain populations such as our elderly, unhoused, undocumented, and those with underlying health conditions are disproportionately affected and more likely to face extreme hardship related to COVID-19
L.A. County Thursday: Cases Jump 52% Overnight to 1216; 22 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed nine new deaths and 421 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) including 22 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 16 in the city, 3 in Stevenson Ranch, 2 in Castaic and 1 in the unincorporated portion of Canyon Country.
County Orders Utilities to Stop Routine Work that Interrupts Vital Services
The county has issued a stop work order for all utility work, including work by Southern California Edison, that would cause or require the utility provider to interrupt electrical, natural gas, water, sewer, cable or other utility services to any residence.
Supes Look to Remove Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response Efforts
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva from heading the county’s emergency response efforts.
Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund
Southern California Gas Company, a long-time member of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, and current member of the Board of Directors, is pleased to share the Sempra Energy Foundation COVID-19 NonProfit Hardship Fund.
Record 3.2 Million Americans File Unemployment Claims
(CN) – A record 3.2 million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week – nearly five times the previous benchmark set during the 1982 recession – as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the U.S. and global economies.
REAL ID Deadline Extended 1 Year
Chad Wolf, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), released the following statement regarding the extension of REAL ID Enforcement Deadline:
Kaiser Canyon Country, Santa Clarita Temporarily Close
Kaiser Permanente announced Wednesday that it has temporarily closed select medical offices in Santa Clarita due to the coronavirus.
CSUN Professor Creates Interactive COVID-19 Tracking Maps
Hoping to get a better grasp on how COVID-19 is impacting people at the local level, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves has created interactive maps that track the virus’ progress county by county on the national level, and neighborhood by neighborhood in Los Angeles County.
1st Amendment Advocates Working to Keep Media in California Courts
(CN) — As California courts shut their doors to the public, First Amendment advocates and press groups are asking the state’s chief justice to ensure that the media can still cover court hearings, which are ongoing, and review new court records, which continue to be filed.
Thousands of Canyon Country Residents Affected by Power Outage
A power outage was reported in the Canyon Country area Thursday morning, affecting thousands of residents at home and in nearby shopping centers.
