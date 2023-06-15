Ocean Water Warning for June 14

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.

BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:

-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

-Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

-Malibu Pier in Malibu

-Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

-The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit Public Health’s website.

