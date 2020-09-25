The Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold a virtual study session via Zoom, Thursday, Oct 1, at 4:00 p.m.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

Included in the agenda is an update of the Parks and Recreation 5-Year Plan.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at: https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at: https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 918 7678 8798 and Password: 406904

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/91876788798

Or Telephone:

US: +1 669 900 9128 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656 or

+1 301 715 8592

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak.

