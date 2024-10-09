header image

1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Oct. 10: Circle K October Fuel Day Pop-Up
| Wednesday, Oct 9, 2024
Water drop


Circle K is is helping customers gear up for the last stretch of 2024 with a major fuel discount across the West Coast

The global convenience store chain is offering up to 40 cents* off per gallon of fuel on Thursday, Oct. 10, between 4 and 7 p.m. at participating Circle K locations throughout California, Oregon and Washington. In addition to a discount at the pump, drivers can quench their thirst with any size Polar Pop for only 79 cents, and snag reusable fuel cards good for free savings through the end of the year.

“We know that things may be a bit tight for our customers, especially with the holiday season right around the corner,” said George Wilkins, Vice President of Operations, Circle K West Coast Business Unit. “As part of our goal to make customer lives easier, we want to offer our customers a chance to save big with our Fuel Day Pop-Up and ongoing promotions.”

The Fuel Day Pop-up and Polar Pop discounts will only be available at participating Circle K locations in California, Oregon and Washington. Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator.
Legislators Renew Call for Chiquita Canyon Landfill State Of Emergency
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo today announced a renewed bi-partisan call for a state of emergency to support the health and safety of communities impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Oct. 10: Circle K October Fuel Day Pop-Up
Circle K is is helping customers gear up for the last stretch of 2024 with a major fuel discount across the West Coast
Oct. 12: Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Val Verde.
Barger Issues Statement on L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ Approval of $49.2 Billion Supplemental Budget
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement commenting on the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the final $49.2 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25: 
County Department of Military Affairs Announces Strategic Partnership
 Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Warrior Heritage Foundation, which was unanimously approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors yesterday.
Third Confirmed Human Case of Bird Flu,
The California Department of Public Health reports that a third human case of bird flu has been confirmed in California.
CSUN Now Offers Bachelor’s Degree in Dance
California State University, Northridge students can now earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance, beginning this fall.
Oct. 12: Register For the “Girls Try Hockey For Free Day”
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the Girls Try Hockey for Free Day, a special event designed to introduce girls to the thrilling sport of hockey.
Oct. 9: Hart School Board Holds Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: SCVYO Presents Special Fundraising Concert
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will present a special fundraising concert featuring SCVYO's talented students alongside the acclaimed Los Angeles-based professional ensemble, Bridge to Everywhere.
Oct. 9: COC Board Reconsiders Plan to Build Student Housing
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning at 5 p.m. in closed session. Open session will follow at 6 p.m.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Updated Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines Available in L.A. County
Los Angeles County residents have access to updated free COVID-19 vaccines designed to target strains currently circulating and causing most infections. The updated vaccine is strongly recommended this fall for residents ages 6 months and older.
Oct. 19: Free Drive-Thru Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Event
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Oct. 27: Final Day of Historic Saugus Swap Meet
Doug Bonelli, who represents the family trust that owns the land that houses the Saugus Swap Meet on the site of the former Saugus Speedway, has announced that more than 60 years of history will come to an end on Saturday, Oct. 27
Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards
After many months of preparation and rehearsals, high school marching bands across the country are kicking off the 2024 competitive season. The Saugus High School Marching Centurions and Color Guard competed Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Downey Field Tournament.
Oct. 10: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
‘Enhancing Your Digital Footprint’ Webinar Series for Small Business
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita invites Santa Clarita small businesses to attend the free “Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series” to learn tips on how to create and improve your digital footprint.
Public Health Announces Program for At-Home Food Businesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that applications are now available for those who want to start their own Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation (MEHKO) with permitting to begin Nov. 1.
Court Orders Pillowcase Rapist to be Housed in AV
The Los Angeles Superior Court has ruled that Christopher Hubbart, the sexually violent predator dubbed the "Pillowcase Rapist," is to be housed in the Antelope Valley.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 8)
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Canyon Country woman.
Cougars Cross Country Competes at 3C2A SoCal Preview
College of the Canyons cross country competed at the annual 3C2A Southern California Preview hosted by Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, Oct. 4, with both Cougars squads faring well at the meet, which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.
Rickard’s Hat Trick Wins it for TMU Soccer
Trent Rickard scored his first career hat trick as The Master's men's soccer team defeated the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers 3-0 Saturday, Oct. 5 at Reese Field in Newhall.
