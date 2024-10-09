Oct. 10: Circle K October Fuel Day Pop-Up

Circle K is is helping customers gear up for the last stretch of 2024 with a major fuel discount across the West Coast

The global convenience store chain is offering up to 40 cents* off per gallon of fuel on Thursday, Oct. 10, between 4 and 7 p.m. at participating Circle K locations throughout California, Oregon and Washington. In addition to a discount at the pump, drivers can quench their thirst with any size Polar Pop for only 79 cents, and snag reusable fuel cards good for free savings through the end of the year.

“We know that things may be a bit tight for our customers, especially with the holiday season right around the corner,” said George Wilkins, Vice President of Operations, Circle K West Coast Business Unit. “As part of our goal to make customer lives easier, we want to offer our customers a chance to save big with our Fuel Day Pop-Up and ongoing promotions.”

The Fuel Day Pop-up and Polar Pop discounts will only be available at participating Circle K locations in California, Oregon and Washington. Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator.

