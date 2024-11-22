Recycle Broken Holiday Lights at SAFE Collection Centers

Preparing to decorate for the holidays? If you come across broken string lights that are no longer usable, instead of tossing in the trash you can now drop them off for recycling at one of the SAFE collection centers, or save them for drop off at the next mobile Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection event scheduled for a date in the spring in the Santa Clarita Valley.

String lights, like Christmas tree lights, are referred to as “tanglers”, which is exactly what happens when they are placed in a standard recycling container.

They are not disposable via curbside service.

Visit GreenSantaClarita.com for more holiday recycling tips and tricks as well as information regarding Household Hazardous Waste and upcoming events.

