Inside
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Oct. 13: SCV Chamber’s Annual Healthcare Forum
| Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Healthcare Forum

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the details of their 4th Annual Healthcare Forum. The forum, designed by local leading healthcare professionals is set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 8 a.m., in Top Shelf at The Cube. The lead discussion of this year’s forum will be centered around mental health in the workplace.

“Concerns of employee mental health is one of the most asked questions we receive from employers,” said Dr. Christian Raigosa, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “There can be a stigma around mental health issues, but the reality is that everyone faces mental health challenges at some point. Employers are finding that in this post-pandemic world, supporting their employees through these mental health challenges is more critical than ever.”

The forum is structured to be a working breakfast and will cover topics such as the economic cost on employers and discussion on how employers can best support their employees dealing with mental health issues. Medical professionals will provide practical and medically driven solutions to help foster the best working environment as employees return to work.

“The last few years have taken a huge toll on everyone’s mental health,” stated Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “The SCV Chamber is proud to partner with our many healthcare industry members to provide this valuable forum to assist our entire business community. We know that a strong economy is dependent on a healthy workforce, and that includes mental health.”

The forum is open to all, registration is now open on the Chambers website at www.SCVChamber.com.

Sponsorships details are available by contacting hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
