Barger Honors West Ranch Team for Animal Adoption Efforts

Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger honored the West Ranch High School cross country team for the “Run with Dogs” program at the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday, July 30.

The distinction recognized the team’s unique initiative, which combines their love of running with a way to show their affection and care for dogs eligible for adoption from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s Castaic Care Center. The student athletes regularly take dogs on runs with them to get them exercise and promote them for adoption.

“Our county’s animal shelters are facing big challenges–including overcrowding and limited space–so I appreciate community-driven efforts like this one,” said Barger. “This program gives dogs in the local County animal care center some much-needed exercise, enriches their lives with time to explore outside, and promotes their availability for adoption. Though the program is fairly new, it has already helped find forever homes for 10 dogs. I am so proud of what these thoughtful students have accomplished. Their work is truly making an impact and helping animals in need, especially in our North County Care Centers where so many large dogs are awaiting loving families. Their efforts show that we can all make a difference.”

“It’s impossible to know how many people have been reached due to this program,” said West Ranch Cross Country Coach Karen Cirricione, who accompanied the student athletes today and also received a scroll of recognition. “The biggest thing I have to say to my athletes is how grateful I am for their compassion and lovingness. And to those hearing this message, please adopt a dog.”

Barger was joined at the presentation by West Ranch High School representatives including Assistant Principal Tracy Moscoe, Cirricione, and four student athletes, Skylar Adams, Eric Campos, Breanna Karidis and Mazzlyn Ridder.

Watch video of Barger’s comments here.

Watch video of Cirricone’s comments here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...