Oct. 15: Hart District Invites Students, Parents to Safety, Wellness Discussion

William S. Hart Union School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra and the Hart District Governing Board of Trustees invite students. staff and parents of the Hart District to a special discussion meeting on Safety and Wellness in the Hart District on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the La Mesa Junior High School Multipurpose Room, 26623 May Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

The Hart District has committed to seeking the input of the community on an annual basis. Hart District students, staff and parents are invited to join this annual discussion: A Culture of Safety and Wellness in the Hart District.

At this meeting, District staff will share information on the many components that contribute to safety and wellness, access and equity and communication and collaboration on Hart District campuses as outlined in the district’s strategic plan.

Participants will be invited to provide feedback and suggestions in four key areas:

Physical Safety and Communication

Culture and Climate

Mental Health and Wellness Supports

Student Perspective

The feedback from this discussion will inform efforts to enhance and improve district planning and help determine how to allocate resources.

Spanish translators will be available at the meeting

How to Address the Governing Board During a Special Meeting

A member of the audience may address the Board concerning an item listed on the agenda by completing a speaker card. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes.

To view the full agenda for this meeting visit https://bit.ly/HartBoardMeetingInfo.

