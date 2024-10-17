Oct. 19: Financial Planning, Resource Fair

A Financial Planning and Resource Fair will be hosted by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Saturday, October 19, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Child Care Resource Center, 20001 Prairie St., Chatsworth, CA 91311.

The Financial Planning Fair will be a day of resources and workshops to help manage money effectively, now and for the future.

This event will have experts help share important information on how to not just pay the bills but also save and plan for the future. Whether it’s saving for a child’s college expenses or to buy a home or to make a plan to pay off credit card debt and improve your credit, or to spot and avoid financial scams, its covered. There will also be a kids coloring table set up to make sure they have an activity while parents participate in the workshops.

Event schedule:

10 a.m. Event begins – Resource tables open until 1:30 p.m.

10:15 – 11:05 a.m. – Workshop #1: Make Your Budget Work for You: Planning for now and the future by California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation

11:15 a.m.– 12:05 p.m. – Workshop #2 – Understanding and Improving Your Credit by New Economics for Women

12:15 – 12:50 p.m. – Workshop #3 – Financial Fraud and Scam Prevention by California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation

1 – 1:30 PM – Financial Pitfalls: How to Avoid Them and Protect Your Pocketbook by Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs

To register and for more information click here.

