Oct. 23: SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosting “Drug Take Back Day”

On Saturday, Oct. 23, SCV Sheriff Station J-Team deputies will be hosting a “Drug Take Back Day” between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in front of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Community members are encouraged to drop off unwanted medications at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

This free service allows the public to anonymously discard prescription medications, and also addresses a vital public safety and health issue.

Over-the-counter medications will be accepted for disposal, however liquid medications will not be accepted.

For more information, contact the SCV Sheriff Station at 661-255-1121. The SCV Sheriff Station is located at 23740 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia.

