1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Southern Hotel
Oct. 23: SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosting “Drug Take Back Day”
| Friday, Oct 22, 2021

On Saturday, Oct. 23, SCV Sheriff Station J-Team deputies will be hosting a “Drug Take Back Day” between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in front of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Community members are encouraged to drop off unwanted medications at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

This free service allows the public to anonymously discard prescription medications, and also addresses a vital public safety and health issue.

Over-the-counter medications will be accepted for disposal, however liquid medications will not be accepted.

For more information, contact the SCV Sheriff Station at 661-255-1121. The SCV Sheriff Station is located at 23740 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Begins Administering COVID Vaccine Boosters for All Three FDA-Approved Vaccines to Residents; SCV Cases Total 36,989
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Begins Administering COVID Vaccine Boosters for All Three FDA-Approved Vaccines to Residents; SCV Cases Total 36,989
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 15 new deaths and 1,227 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,989 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Anti-Asian Hate Crimes See 76% Increase in 2020
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
L.A. County Anti-Asian Hate Crimes See 76% Increase in 2020
The total number of anti-Asian hate crimes within Los Angeles County rose 76% in 2020, according to a report released Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (Oct. 23)
1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Southern Hotel
Santa Clarita Public Library Debuts ‘Trail Tales’ Literary Adventure at Duane R. Harte Park
As you walk along the River Village Park Trail at Duane R. Harte Park, you can now enjoy nature and a story at the same time.
Santa Clarita Public Library Debuts ‘Trail Tales’ Literary Adventure at Duane R. Harte Park
L.A. County Anti-Asian Hate Crimes See 76% Increase in 2020
The total number of anti-Asian hate crimes within Los Angeles County rose 76% in 2020, according to a report released Wednesday.
L.A. County Anti-Asian Hate Crimes See 76% Increase in 2020
County ‘Rental Property’ Notice Sparks Homeowner Confusion
Residents in unincorporated Los Angeles County were told Thursday to ignore a recent notice concerning home registry from the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, according to officials in Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office.
County ‘Rental Property’ Notice Sparks Homeowner Confusion
Classified School Workers Undergo COVID-19 Vaccine Verification
Classified employees within the Saugus Unified School District are now showing their COVID-19 vaccination verification or undergoing weekly testing to work in the office.
Classified School Workers Undergo COVID-19 Vaccine Verification
Californians 70 and Older Can Renew Driver’s Licenses Online Through 2022
Californians age 70 and older may continue to renew their driver’s licenses online or by mail through Dec. 31, 2022. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed legislation to extend this temporary rule.
Californians 70 and Older Can Renew Driver’s Licenses Online Through 2022
Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces Record 20th Coaster WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage
Six Flags Magic Mountain, the undisputed “Thrill Capital of the World,” in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and DC, today unveiled plans to add yet another record-breaking coaster—WONDER WOMAN™ Flight of Courage—to its unparalleled thrill ride lineup.
Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces Record 20th Coaster WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage
Community Leaders Celebrate Filipino Culture, History
Smells of Filipino food wafted outside the Newhall Community Center as a welcome for attendees of the Fil-Am Association of Santa Clarita Valley, “Pistahan at Bayanihan” (Festivities and Community) Cultural Festival.
Community Leaders Celebrate Filipino Culture, History
SCV Native, Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Hunter Greene Offering Free Cleats for Local Kids
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene is returning to his former home of Stevenson Ranch Saturday to meet local kids and give out free baseball cleats.
SCV Native, Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Hunter Greene Offering Free Cleats for Local Kids
Today in SCV History (Oct. 22)
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
grave markers
Wilk Demands Newsom Admin to Halt Auto-Renew Of No-Bid Contract for Valencia Testing Lab
Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, (R-Santa Clarita), delivered a second letter Thursday to ensure accountability on a state-funded COVID-19 testing lab.
Wilk Demands Newsom Admin to Halt Auto-Renew Of No-Bid Contract for Valencia Testing Lab
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,924; L.A. County Ready to Administer Additional Boosters
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 27 new deaths and 1,167 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,924 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,924; L.A. County Ready to Administer Additional Boosters
CSUN Welcomes Longtime Nickelodeon Animator as Art Department Professor
Aglaia Mortcheva has spent over 20 years working in animation, from Comedy Central to Nickelodeon and FOX, and is eager to share her insights on turning cartoons into characters people care about as a professor in California State University, Northridge’s animation program in the Department of Art.
CSUN Welcomes Longtime Nickelodeon Animator as Art Department Professor
City Inviting Area Nonprofits to 2021 Nonprofit Symposium
The city of Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program is pleased to partner with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council and the SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network for the 2021 Nonprofit Symposium.
City Inviting Area Nonprofits to 2021 Nonprofit Symposium
Week Nine Foothill League Roundup for Trinity, Santa Clarita Christian, Castaic
The end of the season approaches as the Santa Clarita Valley football teams are officially over halfway done with league play.
Week Nine Foothill League Roundup for Trinity, Santa Clarita Christian, Castaic
Oct. 29: COC’s Fall Star Party Returns to Canyon Country Campus
After a year of virtual celebrations, the only zooming that will be done at the College of the Canyons Fall 2021 Science Talk Star Party will be through actual telescopes.
Oct. 29: COC’s Fall Star Party Returns to Canyon Country Campus
CalArtian Among 17 Winners of Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted 17 students, including Sujin Kim from California Institute of the Arts, winners of the 48th Student Academy Awards competition.
CalArtian Among 17 Winners of Student Academy Awards
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Seventeen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Baby Food Challenge Kicks Off Locally for Terminally-Ill SCV Toddler
Hundreds of Santa Clarita teens gathered on Sunday, Oct. 17, to join actor-influencer Eric Artell in kicking off the “ASMD Baby Food Challenge,” a social media challenge created to raise awareness for local toddler Damian Markham and Wylder Nation Foundation. 
Baby Food Challenge Kicks Off Locally for Terminally-Ill SCV Toddler
Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Family Promise To Break Ground On New Resource Center
Family Promise Santa Clarita in partnership with Williams Homes, And HomeAid LA, will break ground on their new local resource center. 
Family Promise To Break Ground On New Resource Center
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccines for Sports Viewing; 36,859 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,267 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,859 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccines for Sports Viewing; 36,859 Total SCV Cases
