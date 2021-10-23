Oct. 23: SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosting “Drug Take Back Day”

Residents in unincorporated Los Angeles County were told Thursday to ignore a recent notice concerning home registry from the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, according to officials in Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office.
Six Flags Magic Mountain, the undisputed “Thrill Capital of the World,” in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and DC, today unveiled plans to add yet another record-breaking coaster—WONDER WOMAN™ Flight of Courage—to its unparalleled thrill ride lineup.
Smells of Filipino food wafted outside the Newhall Community Center as a welcome for attendees of the Fil-Am Association of Santa Clarita Valley, “Pistahan at Bayanihan” (Festivities and Community) Cultural Festival.
Aglaia Mortcheva has spent over 20 years working in animation, from Comedy Central to Nickelodeon and FOX, and is eager to share her insights on turning cartoons into characters people care about as a professor in California State University, Northridge’s animation program in the Department of Art.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program is pleased to partner with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council and the SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network for the 2021 Nonprofit Symposium.
Hundreds of Santa Clarita teens gathered on Sunday, Oct. 17, to join actor-influencer Eric Artell in kicking off the “ASMD Baby Food Challenge,” a social media challenge created to raise awareness for local toddler Damian Markham and Wylder Nation Foundation.
