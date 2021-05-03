Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – May 2021

|
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
After months upon months of restrictions and shutdowns, we are now seeing more and more opportunities available. Here in Santa Clarita, several of the programs, activities and sports leagues that were put on pause to slow the spread of COVID-19 are once again being offered.
Our City has long been hailed as one of the safest in the nation. In fact, the City of Santa Clarita was recently named the 4th Safest City in America by SmartAsset.com when analyzing violent crime, property crime, vehicular mortality and more.
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District launched the 2021 competitive grant programs totaling $33.4 million for park development across Los Angeles County, with online applications open until Oct. 28.
The Santa Clarita City Council has asked the city manager to prepare a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors seeking the board’s support in adding sentencing enhancements to the case of murder suspect James “Matthew” Dorsey.
The Los Angeles County sheriff reported an uptick in Part-I crimes for the Santa Clarita Valley station, as well as throughout Los Angeles County, in his recent release of crime data on LASD.org.
As Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May approaches, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to check twice for motorcycles.
May 1 is National Heatstroke Prevention Day and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding parents and caregivers to always look before locking and walking away from a vehicle.
Wilk Introduces Resolution Urging Congress to Fully Fund Individuals with Disabilities Education Act
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced the introduction of Senate Joint Resolution 4 which urges the 117th Congress to fully fund the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
California State University, Northridge officials are planning memorable commencement celebrations next month for the 11,151 graduates of the class of 2019-20 and the 11,538 graduates of the class of 2020-21.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced it will provide a variety of resources to the community during the month of May in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its plans to resume in-person events and activities beginning in May 2021 in compliance with California and Los Angeles County Public Health guidelines.
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
With Sunday night’s win for Soul (Pixar), the Best Animated Feature Oscar has now gone to alumni of the California Institute of the Arts’ renowned animation programs 12 times.
Jack Dudeck led the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships after all three rounds, capping off his individual victory with an even-round of 71 on Wednesday at Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Arizona.
Registration is now open for the popular career exploration themed College of the Canyons Summer Institute, with weekly sessions running June 14-18 and June 21-25.
Get ready to chow down on the best chili in town cooked up by your favorite local restaurant. Bridge to Home’s popular Cowboy Chili Cookout is back on the evening of Wednesday, May 12.
The courtyard wall at the future Canyon Country Community Center has been chosen as a location for public artwork, and you can be part of the process!
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces that Senate Bill 520, which would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the CEMEX mega mine can proceed, has passed out of the Senate with unanimous support.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 42 new deaths and 416 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,691 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Seven electric circuits in Santa Clarita frequently impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoffs program, or PSPS, will be improved to reduce the number of power outages triggered by extreme weather events, according to Liz Seelman, a representative for Southern California Edison.
