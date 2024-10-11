Oct. 24: Small Business Council Mastering Business Finance Meeting

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council for a Mastering Your Business Finance meeting, Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. at 26491 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The meeting is designed specifically for small business owners who are eager to enhance financial management skills and drive businesses to success.

The event promises to deliver real-world, actionable insights that will empower owners to make informed decisions.

The essentials explored in this meeting will include budgeting, securing loans and tapping into grants and alternative financing options. With expert guidance, business owners will gain practical knowledge that can be immediately applied in your business. Speakers will share valuable strategies that demystify the financial landscapes, helping identify opportunities for growth and improvement.

This is not just a theoretical discussion; its a chance to equip oneself with the tools and confidence needed to manage finances effectively.

Don’t miss this opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs and gain insights that could transform approaches to financial management.

Invite contacts, associates and coworkers to take a significant step towards unlocking financial potential.

Tickets for members are $20 and $40 for non members.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the SCV Chambers website.

