Oct. 25: City Council Meets to Discuss No Stopping Zones, Shade Structure

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.
Items on the agenda include adding a shade structure at the Pacific Crest Park playground and adding a “No Stopping Any Time” zone on the north side and south side of Magic Mountain Parkway, between Tourney Road and Fairways to beautify the corridor by reducing the visual nuisance of big rig truck parking and abandoned vehicles, as well as establishing a no stopping zone on the north side of Espuella Drive, starting at 150 feet and extending a distance of 295 feet west of Caballeta Drive and a no stopping zone on the south side of Espuella Drive, between Bouquet Canyon Road and Caballeta Drive, between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and between 1p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on school days only.
To view both agendas in full, scroll below.
City Council Special Meeting 10/25/2022 5:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Increase expenditure authority for contracts with previously selected, qualified vendors to provide as-needed building plan review, building inspection, and permit-related professional services to the City of Santa Clarita.
Consideration of an agreement between the City of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles for the City to provide public transportation services in the unincorporated areas of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Pacific Crest Park was annexed into the City of Santa Clarita in 2012. Amenities currently available at the 6.8-acre neighborhood park include a large playground, restroom building, concrete walking paths, benches, and drinking fountains. This project will provide shade over the children’s playground area.
City staff determined that establishing a No Stopping Any Time zone on the north side and south side of Magic Mountain Parkway, between Tourney Road and Fairways, will beautify this corridor by reducing the visual nuisance of big rig truck parking and abandoned vehicles, and will prepare Magic Mountain Parkway for future improvements.
Establish a no stopping zone on the north side of Espuella Drive, starting at 150 feet and extending a distance of 295 feet west of Caballeta Drive and a no stopping zone on the south side of Espuella Drive, between Bouquet Canyon Road and Caballeta Drive, between 7:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and between 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on school days only.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 92 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 28 deaths and 2,598 new cases countywide.
The California Department of Education released assessment data today that provide further evidence of the impact of COVID-19 on student academic achievement and underscore the urgency of continuing to address student needs through focused efforts such as expanded learning time and learning acceleration strategies.
The William S. Hart Union School District has released the California Department of Education preliminary results of district performance in the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government followed by a regular business meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus Takeda Science Center, room CCLB 308, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
"The Love Boat….promises something for everyone…" proved true as the cast members from the original scripted TV show “The Love Boat” met with the hosts of CBS’s romantic adventure dating show “The Real Love Boat,” Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell and "The Real Love Boat" crew.
The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event at The Canyon Santa Clarita is a 1940’s style audience-interactive, radio, comedy broadcast/reading of “A Christmas Carol” in the spirit of “Prairie Home Companion.”
There is nothing quite like seeing the pure joy on hundreds of children’s faces when they get to spend a whole afternoon playing and exploring! On Thursday, Oct. 20 I was excited to host a special day for foster youth and local families at Kidspace Children's Museum.
The William S. Hart High School Regiment is once again hosting “Rampage,” one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California. Hart High is celebrating 38 years of the annual Hart Rampage Marching Band and field show tournament taking place at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 10:45 a.m.
