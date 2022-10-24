Oct. 25: City Council Meets to Discuss No Stopping Zones, Shade Structure

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.

Items on the agenda include adding a shade structure at the Pacific Crest Park playground and adding a “No Stopping Any Time” zone on the north side and south side of Magic Mountain Parkway, between Tourney Road and Fairways to beautify the corridor by reducing the visual nuisance of big rig truck parking and abandoned vehicles, as well as establishing a no stopping zone on the north side of Espuella Drive, starting at 150 feet and extending a distance of 295 feet west of Caballeta Drive and a no stopping zone on the south side of Espuella Drive, between Bouquet Canyon Road and Caballeta Drive, between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and between 1p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on school days only.

