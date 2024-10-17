Oct. 25: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Friday, Oct. 25. This special board meeting will start at 1 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

To view the full agenda, visit here.

There is no hybrid option for this meeting. Any member of the public wishing to attend must do so in person.

For more information about the meeting or SCV water visit SCV water website.

