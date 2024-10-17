header image

1837 - Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story]
Peter LaBeck
Oct. 25: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
SCV Water Board

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Friday, Oct. 25. This special board meeting will start at 1 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

To view the full agenda, visit here.

There is no hybrid option for this meeting. Any member of the public wishing to attend must do so in person.

For more information about the meeting or SCV water visit SCV water website.
10-17-2024 Oct. 25: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
10-17-2024 Logix Federal Credit Union Engages Employees for Thrive Event
10-15-2024 SCV Water Continues Support for Water Champions Program
10-14-2024 Oct. 15: SCV Water Holds Regular Board Meeting
10-11-2024 Oct. 27: Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat, Pet Adoption
FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Archdiocese of L.A. to Pay $880M to Victims of Clergy Sexual Abuse
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $880 million to victims of clergy sexual abuse dating back decades, in what an attorney said was the largest single child sex abuse settlement with a Catholic archdiocese, it was announced Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Archdiocese of L.A. to Pay $880M to Victims of Clergy Sexual Abuse
Logix Federal Credit Union Engages Employees for Thrive Event
Logix Federal Credit Union hosted its biennial Thrive event, formerly known as Training Day, for employees Monday, Oct. 14 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel.
Logix Federal Credit Union Engages Employees for Thrive Event
Oct. 22: Fall Carnival, Halloween Activities at Valencia Library
Join Santa Clarita Libraries in celebrating fall with a Fall Carnival 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Valencia Library at 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Oct. 22: Fall Carnival, Halloween Activities at Valencia Library
Oct. 18: Canyon Country Library Hosts Teen Fanfest 2024
The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch has announced the return of Teen FanFest 2024, an event designed to celebrate all things pop culture, Friday, Oct. 18, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. for an evening filled with activities, workshops and opportunities to connect with fellow fans.
Oct. 18: Canyon Country Library Hosts Teen Fanfest 2024
Today in SCV History (Oct. 17)
1837 - Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story]
Peter LaBeck
More Cases of Locally Acquired Dengue Virus Identified in Baldwin Park
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in collaboration with San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, is investigating further local spread of dengue virus infection in Baldwin Park.
More Cases of Locally Acquired Dengue Virus Identified in Baldwin Park
LASD Asks Public’s Help Locating Missing Person
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in Acton.
LASD Asks Public’s Help Locating Missing Person
Transportation Agencies Call for Advisory Committee Applicants
The California State Transportation Agency, the California Transportation Commission and the California Department of Transportation announced a call for applicants to serve on the Interagency Equity Advisory Committee.
Transportation Agencies Call for Advisory Committee Applicants
Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Seeks Art Submissions
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council invites artists to submit artwork in its annual “Adult Fine Art Show”, an open-themed, juried art exhibition, at  the TAADAA Art Gallery, in Acton.
Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Seeks Art Submissions
Nov. 4: CSUN to Host Barriletes Exhibition for Dia de los Muertos
California State University Northridge will mark Dia de los Muertos with an exhibition of barriletes, giant traditional Guatemalan kites, in the University Library on Monday, Nov. 4.
Nov. 4: CSUN to Host Barriletes Exhibition for Dia de los Muertos
West Ranch High Student Earns Congressional Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Mahati Dharanipathi, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the prestigious Congressional Award.
West Ranch High Student Earns Congressional Award
Oct. 25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons will host a free outdoor movie night on Friday, October 25 at the Canyon Country campus.
Oct. 25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus
State Continues Proactive Testing for Human Cases of Bird Flu
As California continues to proactively test symptomatic individuals for bird flu, the California Department of Public Health reports that new possible positive human bird flu cases have been identified in the Central Valley since last Friday.
State Continues Proactive Testing for Human Cases of Bird Flu
Today in SCV History (Oct. 16)
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
Lady Mustangs’ Volleyball Defeats Warriors in Three Sets
Grace Colburn had 21 kills and Trinity Beers had a career-high 17 digs as The Master's women's volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 Saturday night, Oct. 12 in The MacArthur Center in Newhall.
Lady Mustangs’ Volleyball Defeats Warriors in Three Sets
Marquez’ Hat Trick Powers Canyons Past West L.A. 5-0
College of the Canyons women's soccer powered past West L.A. College with a 5-0 result on Friday, Oct. 11 at the Cougar Soccer Field, locking in another victory in Western State Conference, South Division play. Canyons sophomore Felicia Marquez stamped her name on the game, commanding the center of the field, which resulted in her first hat trick of the year. Marquez now owns five of the Cougars' 31 goals this season.
Marquez’ Hat Trick Powers Canyons Past West L.A. 5-0
Schiavo, Garcia Urge State of Emergency Due to Chiquita Landfill
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia held a press conference in Castaic on Tuesday to urge state and county officials to declare a state of emergency related to regional health impacts from Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Schiavo, Garcia Urge State of Emergency Due to Chiquita Landfill
Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch
The weeks have flown by, and the seven Foothill League Football teams only have two, or three, league games left to play, depending on when their bye weeks were/are scheduled. As the end of league approaches, two teams are clearly out front, and heading for a clash this Friday, Oct. 18.
Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch
Governor Signs School Mascot Bill into Law
Dozens of public schools in California will have to find new mascot names after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 3074 on Friay, Sept. 27.
Governor Signs School Mascot Bill into Law
SCV Water Continues Support for Water Champions Program
Earlier this year, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency launched its Water Champions Program, focused on supporting local businesses as they prioritize efficient water use as part of its overall operations.
SCV Water Continues Support for Water Champions Program
Oct. 15-17: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced northbound overnight lane reductions on Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway, near the Whitaker Sand Shed, north of Castaic overnights Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 17 to reconstruct a box culvert.
Oct. 15-17: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
Oct. 15-19 : Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Tuesday, Oct. 15 to Saturday, Oct. 19.
Oct. 15-19 : Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Oct. 16: Saugus High School Fall Concert
The Saugus Instrumental Music Program will hold its annual Fall Concert on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.
Oct. 16: Saugus High School Fall Concert
