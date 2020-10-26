header image

1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
COC
Oct. 26: COC Launches Industry Insight Series with Grammy Winner Eric Whitacre
| Monday, Oct 26, 2020
whitacre
Grammy Award-winning composer and conducto Eric Whitacre. | Photo: Courtesy ericwhitacre.com.

 

College of the Canyons proudly welcomes Eric Whitacre as the first featured guest in the School of Visual & Performing Arts Industry Insight Series on Monday, Oct. 26 starting at 7 p.m.

The virtual event is part of a special artist-in-residence program this fall.

“While we cannot safely gather in rooms to sing together at this time, we can continue to raise our voices in these virtual forums as our students and faculty in the School of Visual & Performing Arts have been doing since March,” said Jennifer Smolos, Dean of the School of Visual & Performing Arts. “We are delighted to welcome Eric Whitacre into our virtual classrooms as Artist-in-Residence.”

Whitacre is an internationally recognized composer, conductor, and arranger, who served as the Los Angeles Master Chorale’s first artist-in-residence at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and is credited for founding the world’s first virtual choir in 2009.

Since then, he has directed groups as large as 17,000 people in pieces that routinely have more than 1 million views on YouTube. His album, “Light & Gold,” won the Grammy for Best Choral Performance in 2012.

Whitacre’s residency with the college will include a series of virtual master classes, providing an opportunity for students and faculty to work alongside the famed composer. Whitacre’s work has also inspired the college to form its first virtual choir featuring the Chamber Singers ensemble under the direction of Professor Lori Marie Rios.

As the inaugural artist featured in the School of Visual & Performing Arts Industry Insight Series, Eric Whitacre will share stories surrounding how the concept of virtual choirs has evolved since 2009.

Read more about Whitacre here.

College of the Canyons students, faculty, staff and interested community members are invited to attend the virtual artist talk at 7 p.m. on Monday.

For more information about the presentation and instructions on how to view Whitacre’s Industry Insight event, email Jennifer Smolos.
Nov. 15: Last SCAA Virtual Oil Painting Workshop of 2020 with Rich Gallego

Nov. 15: Last SCAA Virtual Oil Painting Workshop of 2020 with Rich Gallego
Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold its last virtual oil workshop of the year on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., with Rich Gallego, entitled, "Using a Modified Zorn Palette to Create Harmonious Landscapes."
FULL STORY...

Medalists Revealed in 2020 Student Academy Awards

Medalists Revealed in 2020 Student Academy Awards
Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday honored 18 student Academy Award winners from colleges and universities around the world at the 47th Student Academy Awards ceremony, held virtually for the first time
FULL STORY...

Academy Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

Academy Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present a special virtual program titled “ACCESSIBILITY/VISIBILITY: Breaking Down the Barriers for People with Disabilities in Media,” going live October 26 at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Hollywood Foreign Press Awards CSUN $80K to Help Film Students Impacted By COVID-19

Hollywood Foreign Press Awards CSUN $80K to Help Film Students Impacted By COVID-19
Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
While the announcement did not take place in a star-studded ballroom of a Beverly Hills hotel, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has awarded California State University, Northridge a total $80,000 to support the university’s film students, with $20,000 specifically designated to help students adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 26: COC Launches Industry Insight Series with Grammy Winner Eric Whitacre
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes Eric Whitacre as the first featured guest in the School of Visual & Performing Arts Industry Insight Series on Monday, Oct. 26 starting at 7 p.m.
Oct. 26: COC Launches Industry Insight Series with Grammy Winner Eric Whitacre
SCE Calls Power Shut-off Warning for SCV
Southern California Edison officials announced Monday the possibility of power shut-offs for some of its customers, including many in the Santa Clarita Valley, amid Red Flag warnings and “damaging wind gusts.”
SCE Calls Power Shut-off Warning for SCV
County Data on Hate Crimes Show Dip in Local Reports
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations put out its annual numbers on hate crimes for 2019 on Friday, which noted while countywide reports remain on the rise over the past half-dozen years, they declined again for the reporting area that includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
County Data on Hate Crimes Show Dip in Local Reports
Today in SCV History (Oct. 26)
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
COC
Today in SCV History (Oct. 25)
1898 - Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story]
HC Wiley
Today in SCV History (Oct. 24)
1992 - Dedication of Santa Clarita's first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure]
brochure
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 296,821 L.A. County Cases, 7,000 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 23 new deaths and 2,773 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 56 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 296,821 L.A. County Cases, 7,000 in SCV
Sixth Round of ‘Homekey’ Funding Includes $24M for L.A. County
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a major injection of new Homekey funding made possible by the Legislature to expand and support the state program, helping thousands of families experiencing or at risk of homelessness find permanent, long-term housing solutions.
Sixth Round of ‘Homekey’ Funding Includes $24M for L.A. County
Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted its agenda for a regular meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall on Tuesday, October 27.
Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award
Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host a National Drug Takeback Day event on Saturday, October 24, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day
Santa Clarita 2020 ‘State of the City’ Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges
City of Santa Clarita officials delivered the 2020 State of the City event Thursday in true COVID-19-era format: virtually, while shining a light on local essential workers who have toiled tirelessly since the onset of the pandemic.
Santa Clarita 2020 ‘State of the City’ Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges
CHP’s Stanley to Retire; Governor Names Amanda Ray New Commissioner
Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the retirement of California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley, and the appointment of Deputy Commissioner Amanda Ray to succeed Stanley.
CHP’s Stanley to Retire; Governor Names Amanda Ray New Commissioner
COVID-19 Exposure: SCV Business Leaders Weigh in on AB 685
A new state law set to take effect in January requires employers to provide notice of workplace COVID-19 exposure, and Santa Clarita Valley business leaders are urging local businesses to review their health and safety procedures now.
COVID-19 Exposure: SCV Business Leaders Weigh in on AB 685
Parolee, Woman Arrested in Valencia on Felony Drug, Weapon Charges
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputy arrested a woman and a male parolee on felony drug and weapons charges in Valencia earlier this week.
Parolee, Woman Arrested in Valencia on Felony Drug, Weapon Charges
Today in SCV History (Oct. 23)
1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Southern Hotel
CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24
California State University, Northridge will be home to one of the 1,000 vote centers across Los Angeles County that are open to the county’s voters in the days before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24
FEMA Application Now Open for L.A. County Residents Affected by Bobcat Fire
Los Angeles County residents who lost their home or sustained other losses due to the recent Bobcat Wildfire may now apply to receive federal assistance.
FEMA Application Now Open for L.A. County Residents Affected by Bobcat Fire
County Officials Warning Residents of COVID-19 Property Tax Scam
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox and County Assessor Jeffrey Prang are alerting the public to a property tax scam under the guise of COVID-19 that has been reported to a District Office of the Assessor.
County Officials Warning Residents of COVID-19 Property Tax Scam
L.A. County Announces Second Round of Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19
Los Angeles County is providing a second opportunity for financial assistance to businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have been allowed to reopen by the State, but ordered to remain closed by the County of Los Angeles Health Officer Order as of Sept. 4, 2020.
L.A. County Announces Second Round of Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 73rd SCV Death; Local Cases Up to 6,944
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 18 new deaths and 3,600 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 6,944 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley and a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 73rd SCV Death; Local Cases Up to 6,944
SCV Water Undertaking Multiple Planning Efforts to Enhance Water Reliability
SCV Water is undertaking multiple planning efforts designed to effectively manage the water supply for our customers, ensuring they have access to reliable water today and tomorrow.
SCV Water Undertaking Multiple Planning Efforts to Enhance Water Reliability
Bridge to Home’s New Initiative Pledges to House 30 Homeless People by January 5
With L.A. County’s Project Roomkey coming close to an end, Bridge to Home officials announced Thursday a new initiative to house more than two dozen local homeless individuals, but it will require help from the community
Bridge to Home’s New Initiative Pledges to House 30 Homeless People by January 5
Nov. 15: Last SCAA Virtual Oil Painting Workshop of 2020 with Rich Gallego
Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold its last virtual oil workshop of the year on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., with Rich Gallego, entitled, "Using a Modified Zorn Palette to Create Harmonious Landscapes."
Nov. 15: Last SCAA Virtual Oil Painting Workshop of 2020 with Rich Gallego
