Oct. 26: You’re Invited to CSUN Open House

Be a guest at California State University, Northridge’s Open House – a free, fun and informative day on campus Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also learn how CSUN will help you reach your goals! Bring your family/support team — the more the merrier.

Select presentations will be offered in both English and Spanish, and parking is free for registered guests.

Family Registration

Group Registration

The full event schedule is still in the works, so be sure to check this page often for updates.

What to Expect at Open House:

– Learn how to plan your successful path to CSUN.

– Explore options for financial aid and learn how to maximize your financial aid award.

– Explore CSUN’s more than 150 majors and options and what you’ll gain in the classroom and through hands-on learning.

– Connect with resources to help you thrive academically and personally.

– Enjoy a campus tour as you learn more about CSUN and Matador life.

Applying to CSUN for Fall 2025?

Our preadmissions counselors will be available for hands-on help with your Cal State Apply application.

Questions? Contact Student Outreach and Recruitment at (818) 677-2967 or email outreach.recruitment@csun.edu.