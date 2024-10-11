header image

1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Oct. 27: Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat, Pet Adoption
| Friday, Oct 11, 2024
Paws & Pumpkins Flyer pt2crop

Hello Subaru of Valencia will host a Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat & Pet Adoption Event on Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 24000 Creekside Road, Valencia.

This family-friendly event invites the community to enjoy a festive day of Halloween trunk-or-treating while helping local shelter pets find their forever homes.

The event will feature decorated trunks from local businesses who will be handing out candy to children while showcasing their services. In partnership with Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control Shelters, pets will be available for adoption, with all adoption fees covered.

New pet owners will also receive a new pet kit to help them settle in with their furry friends.

“We’re so excited to bring the community together for a day of Halloween fun and to support pet adoptions,” said Jessica Menendez, Giving Coordinator at Hello Subaru of Valencia. “It’s a great chance for families to enjoy the festivities and make a difference by giving a pet a loving home.”

Food vendors will also be on-site, offering food options for purchase throughout the event. Bring your family, trick or treat the trunks and enjoy a spooktacular day filled with treats and the joy of pet adoptions. Music and costume contest.

For more information or to get involved, visit Paws & Pumpkins or contact Jessica Menendez at jessica.menenedez@helloautogroup.com.



SCVNews.com