Santa Clarita CA
September 7
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Oct 29: Bark for Life Halloween Fundraiser Honors Canine Companions
Thursday, Sep 7, 2023
Water drop


Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your dog at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, Bark for Life, presented by Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The event is on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center located at 18410 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, 91351.

Bark for Life honors canine companions, and celebrates the healing role of dogs as they relieve stress and lift our spirits. The family-friendly event features music, vendors, food trucks, a photo booth, games, contests (including a costume parade with many categories of winners, and a peanut butter lick off), and raffles.

In-person registration begins at 9:30am on Oct 29 at the Canyon Country Community Center. Guests can register one dog for $15, and­­­ $10 for each additional dog. Online registration is available at the event’s website. Registration includes a free goody bag. Guests without a dog are free to come and enjoy all the activities at no charge.

Come celebrate canine companionship and support the American Cancer Society. Bark for Life is a nationwide event for ACS and a paws-itively fun kick-off event for Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, to be held this coming year on May 4 at Central Park.

All funds raised support research, and local services for cancer patients and survivors. For more information or to register online, go to the website. To learn more about cancer research, resources and ACS support services, including the live 24/7 helpline, visit the website or call toll-free 800-227-2345.
