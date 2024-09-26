Oct. 4: CalArts Presents NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball

NAACP Santa Clarita will hold the Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball, a fundraising Gala at California Institute of the Arts, Friday, Oct. 4, 7-11 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

The public is invited to join this black tie evening of mystery and elegance with a celebrity guest host beginning with a VIP hour, 6–7 p.m., followed by dancing to the sounds of a live band, food by a culinary maestro and entertainment 7-11 p.m.

The evening will feature a grammy nominated talent, an acclaimed entertainer from Atlanta, and a local dance ensemble.

Tickets are $135 and VIP Tickets are $200 which come with a VIP Hour of early entry, reserved seating, swag bags and bottle service. Wear your finest attire and a mask, walk the red carpet and then enjoy a night of intrigue and elegance.

NAACP Santa Clarita was established in October 2020 with the number one goal to inspire change in the community and help the Santa Clarita branch be the catalyst that drives a better, more inclusive version of the city.

To meet this goal NAACP Santa Clarita has focused on awarding scholarships, food and clothing donations, conducting health clinics, school supply giveaways, blood drives and so much more.

Purchase tickets here at PayPal.

For more information, please contact Veronica Walker at scvnaacpffcc@gmail.com.

