CalArtians Nominated for 2025 Golden Globes

Two CalArtian-directed films earned nods this year for Golden Globes in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category.

Nominations were earned by Universal Pictures’ “The Wild Robot” and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures’ “Moana 2.”

Helmed by writer-director Chris Sanders (Film/Video BFA 1984), “The Wild Robot” is an adaptation of the bestselling book by Peter Brown.

The film follows ROZZUM unit 7134, or “Roz,” a robot who becomes stranded on an island and her journey navigating the harsh wilderness, all the while forming unexpected bonds with the local fauna.

Sanders’ fellow alums from California Institute of the Arts in Valencia played key roles in bringing the film to the silver screen, including head of story Heidi Jo Gilbert (Film/Video BFA 2007); story artists Benjamin Balistreri (Film/Video MFA 1997) and Steven Macleod (BFA 2007); character designer Heidi Smith (Film/Video BFA 2008); animation supervisor Drew Adams (Film/Video BFA 1998) and animator Ed Bell (Film/Video BFA 1998).

The film is also nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories.

Also in the running for Best Animated Picture is “Moana 2,” directed by David Derrick Jr. (Film/Video 2004), Jason Hand (Film/Video 2002), and Dana Ledoux Miller. Set three years after the events of the first film, the titular character and demigod Maui set sail for a new wayfinding adventure after an unexpected call from Moana’s ancestors. The sequel became an instant box office darling over Thanksgiving weekend, breaking the record for highest-grossing five-day opening with $221 million domestically.

Find the full list of 2025 nominees at the Golden Globes website.

The 82nd annual Golden Globes will broadcast live on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. on CBS. The ceremony will also be available to view on Paramount+.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...