Oct. 8: Route 66 Classic Grill Classic Car Show

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Museum will host the inaugural Haunted "Bones' Gulch" Halloween Attraction on Saturday nights Oct. 1-29. The final night of the attraction will be Sunday, Oct. 30. Proceeds go toward the LASD Museum.
Two recent graduates of CalArts’ MFA Experimental Animation Program, Moon (Yuezhu) Wang and Dairys Escoto De León, have been selected for the 2022-23 Association for Independent Colleges of Art and Design Post-Graduate Teaching Fellowships.
Do you want to create a post on Facebook and Instagram at the same time? Learn to schedule posts, respond to comments and inbox messages from one place by attending this free Small Business Development Center webinar, "Manage Your Social Media Platform, Meta Business Suite."
On Saturday, November 12, 2022, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions will host a Veteran Career Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Curtiss-Wright facility.
A strong first half turned into a great start of the second half, but it ended going against Master's men's soccer team as they lost the Golden State Athletic Conference opener to Arizona Christian 3-1 Thursday in Glendale, Ariz.
Motoko Shimoji earned medalist honors for the third straight week and Carla Menendez placed runner-up to help lead the College of the Canyons Golf Team to a 15-stroke victory over Bakersfield College at the Western State Conference event hosted by Moorpark College at Los Robles Greens on Sept. 26.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind residents within unincorporated county areas and participating contracted cities that the pet license amnesty period is almost over.
We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Brianna Botello (women's volleyball) and Sam Regez (men's cross coutry) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 19-24.
Are you hiring? Looking for a new career? The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Center has partnered with College of the Canyons, the city of Santa Clarita and America's Job Centers of California to host a valley-wide job fair at the Canyon Country Community Center Thursday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a virtual webinar on Sept. 28 to update local educational agencies, including district and charter school administrators and classroom educators, on over $3.6 billion in block grants and other resources to promote financial education in California high schools.
