1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
Oct. 9: Q2 Solutions Grand Opening, Site Tour
| Thursday, Oct 3, 2024
28454-Livingston-Ave-Valencia-CA-Building-Photo-1-Large

On behalf of Q2 Solutions, IQVIA Laboratories invites members of the Santa Clarita Valley business community to the Grand Opening ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 9-10:30 a.m. at 28454 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355.

Q2 Solutions has successfully moved 100 employees into the 135,000-square-foot space. Additionally, 250 more employees have been relocated from the newly acquired Kaiser Permanente building on Tourney Road. Q2 Solutions has completed the transfer of its workforce, securing 350 jobs in the Santa Clarita Valley despite competition from other regions.

IQVIA had previously held 60% of Q2 Solutions and acquired the remaining 40% from Quest Diagnostics in a $760 million deal in 2021.

After the aquistion Q2 Solutions leadership, structure, name and employees remain unchanged. Q2 is a leading clinical laboratory services organization.

Please RSVP by clicking on the registration link.

For any event-related questions, please feel free to reach out to Sarah Sparano at sarah.sparano@q2labsolutions.com.

