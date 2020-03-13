[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Sets Temporary Curbside Pickup Option
| Friday, Mar 13, 2020

The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market has set up temporary curbside pickup service for customers with underlying health issues who are avoiding public outings.

“I received calls this morning from people who have underlying health issues and were avoiding going out in public,” said market manager Larry McClements. “They were worried about how they were going to get their weekly groceries. So we had to do something.”

Customers wanting curbside pickup can call the Farmers Market at 661-799-3693 this Saturday, March 14. The market will be answering calls from 7 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday only.

Customers can order any of the farmers market products including fresh fish, pasture-raised beef, chicken and pork, artisan bread, yogurt and hummus, baked goods, fresh fruit, produce, nuts and honey.

“The service is intended for people who are elderly or have underlying health concerns as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control,” McClements said. “If we cannot answer the phone, they can leave a message and we will call them back.”

The market will not be able to review all options available and go over pricing for each item. However, the market will be putting out a video Saturday morning on their Facebook page showing current offerings and prices.

All orders will be reviewed and payment taken over the phone with Venmo, Zelle or any major credit card. All orders will need to be picked up the same day by 2 p.m. at the market. Customers will simply call when they arrive and their order will be walked out to them.

“Our market will be open as usual with additional handwashing stations. We have also reviewed CDC sanitation guidelines with all vendors,” McClements said. “We are looking forward to seeing all of our customers this Saturday at the market. However, we want to be able to serve those that cannot attend the market in person.”

This program is being done on a trial basis. If successful, it will be offered in future weeks until the current pandemic is over.

The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market is a certified farmers market bringing Santa Clarita true farm-direct produce and the finest food products available in Santa Clarita. It operates year-round, every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The market is located in the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall Library at 24500 Main Street in Newhall, and can be reached at 661-799-3693 or online at http://oldtownnewhall.com/old-town-newhall-farmers-market/.
