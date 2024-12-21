Ondré Seltzer | SCVEDC Celebrates 15 Years in 2025

Dear Santa Clarita Valley Business Community,

As the holiday season approaches and we prepare to welcome a new year, I am delighted to reflect on the incredible journey of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation.

Early in 2025, we will celebrate our 15th Anniversary honoring the dedication of our leaders, partners, and community members who have been instrumental in shaping our success. Our organization would not be able to offer the level of services and assistance we do without the dedication of our incredible Board of Directors.

This milestone will also kick off an ambitious series of marketing and outreach campaigns aimed at local, national and international businesses, showcasing the many benefits of operating in the Santa Clarita Valley and reinforcing why doing business here is Still Golden. These initiatives will emphasize SCVEDC’s essential role in driving economic growth, supporting business expansion, and elevating the Santa Clarita Valley’s profile on both national and global stages.

2024 was a year filled with exciting developments in the Santa Clarita Valley. Our annual Economic Outlook event featured Lori Grenier and Mark Schniepp, along with over 90 students in attendance from the William S. Hart School District. Six Flags Magic Mountain embarked on a groundbreaking initiative by launching California’s largest single-site commercial solar energy project, which will offset 100% of the park’s energy consumption. We also honored the 2023 Power Brokers of Santa Clarita Valley at our yearly Broker Breakfast, recognizing their significant contributions to our business community.

2024 was also a year of significant corporate relocations. SCVEDC played a pivotal role in supporting IQVIA’s (formerly Q2 Solutions) move to the former state testing lab at the Perkin-Elmer facility. This relocation secured 350 jobs for the Santa Clarita Valley despite strong competition from other regions, demonstrating SCV’s ability to attract and retain major employers. Nycote Laboratories chose Santa Clarita as the location for their new headquarters, further solidifying our position as a hub for innovation and growth.

Vallarta Supermarkets cut the ribbon on their new corporate headquarters this June, a relocation bringing approximately 220 jobs here from Sylmar. To cap off the year, the SCVEDC received a Strategic Engagement Award from the LAEDC at the 29th Annual Eddy Awards, acknowledging our commitment to fostering economic development and creating a thriving business environment. The City of Santa Clarita was named a finalist as one of the most business-friendly cities in LA County, and was the only city within the county that ranked in the lowest-cost tier in Kosmont-Rose Institute’s annual Cost of Doing Business Survey.

As we look ahead to 2025, we’re excited to build on our successes and position Santa Clarita as a premier destination for businesses and residents alike. With a focus on high-growth sectors, we’re expanding our business attraction efforts and workforce initiatives, to drive sustainable growth. We look forward to deepening engagement with local businesses, strengthening partnerships, and welcoming new companies to our thriving community. Please contact us for assistance or visit our Broker Portal for quick access to Santa Clarita Valley data and resources.

The SCVEDC team wishes you joy, peace, and prosperity this holiday season, and may 2025 be a year of exceptional accomplishments for us all.

Ondré Seltzer is the President and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation. The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is a non-profit organization committed to advancing economic growth in the Santa Clarita Valley. Working collaboratively with businesses, government entities and community stakeholders, SCVEDC strives to enhance the economic vitality of the region. The primary focus of the SCVEDC involves attracting new businesses, retaining existing ones and cultivating a favorable business environment.

