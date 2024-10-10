header image

2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Ondre Seltzer Selected as SCVEDC President, CEO
| Thursday, Oct 10, 2024

ondre seltzer photoThe Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced Ondre Seltzer, currently serving as the Interim President and CEO since July, has been unanimously selected by the SCVEDC Board of Directors hiring committee to become the new SCVEDC President and CEO.

The decision comes after a thorough and competitive search process, underscoring the board’s confidence in Seltzer’s vision and leadership capabilities.

Jey Wagner stepped down from his role as SCVEDC President and CEO effective Monday, July 8.

“Ondre has been a key driver in our economic development efforts and his leadership during the interim period has been exceptional,” said SCVEDC Co-Chair John Shaffery, Founding Partner at Poole Shaffery. “His ability to build meaningful partnerships and navigate complex economic challenges makes him the ideal person to lead SCVEDC into the future. He’s consistently proven himself to be a dynamic leader who understands the unique needs of Santa Clarita Valley’s businesses and its community.”

With more than a decade of expertise in economic development, Seltzer previously served as the Vice President of International Business Development at the Arizona Commerce Authority and Vice Consul at the British Consulate-General in Los Angeles.

Most recently he served as the Economic Development Manager for Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, Ariz., attracting domestic and international businesses, facilitating the development of electric vertical take-off and landing infrastructure, establishing a 63-acre tech center, negotiating over $300 million in new investments, transforming Falcon Field Airport into the second busiest general aviation airport in the United States.

Prior to assuming the interim position, Seltzer served as SCVEDC’s Vice President of Workforce and Economic Development, where he was instrumental in overseeing workforce initiatives and fostering partnerships with local businesses and educational institutions. His leadership has significantly contributed to the growth and resilience of the region’s economy and the SCVEDC organization.

“Ondre has a deep understanding of business development and economic trends. His commitment to growing our vibrant and diverse economy will be instrumental in driving SCVEDC’s mission forward. We feel he is the perfect choice to lead our organization, and we are eager to see the progress he will inspire,” said Calvin Hedman, Managing Partner at Hedman Partners, LLP and Co-Chair of SCVEDC.

The SCVEDC Board of Directors expressed full support for Seltzer’s leadership and praised his strong track record of success.

“I am deeply honored and excited to take on the role of President and CEO of this incredible organization,” said Seltzer. “Santa Clarita is a thriving region with immense potential, and I look forward to continuing our work in building a resilient, sustainable economy that supports both businesses and residents.”

His appointment marks a new chapter for the SCVEDC as the organization continues its mission to promote economic growth, create quality jobs, and enhance the quality of life in the Santa Clarita Valley. Under Seltzer’s leadership, the SCVEDC will continue to prioritize initiatives that support business attraction, retention, and expansion, while ensuring the local workforce is prepared to meet the demands of the evolving economy.

For more information about the SCVEDC visit www.scvedc.org.
