Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 31
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
'One Story One City' Program Returns in March to Santa Clarita Public Library
Monday, Jan 31, 2022

The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to announce that “One Story One City” will return in March 2022, with a new book selection, “The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Heathier, and More Creative” by prize-winning author Florence Williams.

The One Story One City program promotes reading and encourages discussion amongst Santa Clarita residents through the celebration of one story during March. The One Story One City experience will also include special events and programming throughout March.

“Our city of Santa Clarita is surrounded by nearly 12,000 acres of pristine, natural open space,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “This book will truly resonate with residents and encourage them to celebrate and appreciate the great outdoors, right in our own backyard.”

“The Nature Fix” will move and inspire you as it investigates the healing and restorative benefits of nature. From forest trails in Korea to islands in Finland, to groves of decades-old trees in California, Williams investigates the science at the confluence of environment, mood, health and creativity.

Delving into completely new research, she uncovers the powers of the natural world to improve health, promote reflection and innovation and ultimately strengthen our relationships. Due to the nature of some of the topics covered in the book, this story is recommended for adults and is not suitable for readers under the age of 16.

“The Nature Fix” will be an informative and engaging read for residents, while also connecting them to the outdoor beauty of Santa Clarita and the benefits they can experience while exploring. Residents are encouraged to check out a copy from the Santa Clarita Public Library to begin reading and be prepared to take part in the exciting programming coming in March,” said City Librarian Shannon Vonnegut.

All One Story One City events will commence in March, including a virtual conversation with the author and a Full Moon Hike event. The program is free and is held in partnership with Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library.

To learn more about One Story One City, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity, or contact Senior Librarian Zoraida Martinez at zmartinez@santa-clarita.com.

