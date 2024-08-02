Santa Clarita Public Library is Back-to-School Ready

As the new school year approaches, the Santa Clarita Public Library stands ready to support students with a wide variety of essential resources and programs designed to foster learning and achievement. From preschool to high school, the Library offers:

Preschool Support: A carefully curated collection of picture books recommended by librarians to introduce preschoolers to letters, animals, numbers and more. Interactive resources like Tumblebooks engage young minds with animated stories, promoting early literacy skills and a passion for reading.

Student Resources: Older students benefit from HelpNow, an online platform offering live homework assistance and tutoring in various subjects. Explora for Students provides access to scholarly articles, reference materials and databases ideal for research projects and school assignments, all accessible with a Library card.

Enriching Programs: The Library hosts a variety of enriching activities including Storytimes, sensory play sessions and bilingual storytelling events. These programs not only stimulate imagination but also promote cultural awareness and social interaction among children of all ages.

Homeschooling Support: The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch offers Homeschool Room Resource Support, providing a dedicated space for parents and educators to engage in collaborative learning activities. This initiative includes scheduled sessions twice a month during the school year, facilitating group projects and presentations.

eLibrary Resources: Students can access a wealth of digital resources through the Library’s eLibrary homepage, which includes eBooks, audiobooks, articles, databases and online reference tools. This online platform serves as a centralized hub for research-based projects, available anytime and anywhere with an internet connection.

For those eager to access these crucial resources and programs, obtaining a Library card or learning more is just a click away.

Visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or stop by your nearest Branch today to unlock a world of knowledge and adventure with the Santa Clarita Public Library, where learning meets fun.

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Valencia Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

