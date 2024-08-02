header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 2
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Santa Clarita Public Library is Back-to-School Ready
| Friday, Aug 2, 2024
Back to School at the Library

As the new school year approaches, the Santa Clarita Public Library stands ready to support students with a wide variety of essential resources and programs designed to foster learning and achievement. From preschool to high school, the Library offers:

Preschool Support: A carefully curated collection of picture books recommended by librarians to introduce preschoolers to letters, animals, numbers and more. Interactive resources like Tumblebooks engage young minds with animated stories, promoting early literacy skills and a passion for reading.

Student Resources: Older students benefit from HelpNow, an online platform offering live homework assistance and tutoring in various subjects. Explora for Students provides access to scholarly articles, reference materials and databases ideal for research projects and school assignments, all accessible with a Library card.

Enriching Programs: The Library hosts a variety of enriching activities including Storytimes, sensory play sessions and bilingual storytelling events. These programs not only stimulate imagination but also promote cultural awareness and social interaction among children of all ages.

Homeschooling Support: The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch offers Homeschool Room Resource Support, providing a dedicated space for parents and educators to engage in collaborative learning activities. This initiative includes scheduled sessions twice a month during the school year, facilitating group projects and presentations.

eLibrary Resources: Students can access a wealth of digital resources through the Library’s eLibrary homepage, which includes eBooks, audiobooks, articles, databases and online reference tools. This online platform serves as a centralized hub for research-based projects, available anytime and anywhere with an internet connection.

For those eager to access these crucial resources and programs, obtaining a Library card or learning more is just a click away.

Visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or stop by your nearest Branch today to unlock a world of knowledge and adventure with the Santa Clarita Public Library, where learning meets fun.

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Valencia Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Santa Clarita Public Library is Back-to-School Ready

Santa Clarita Public Library is Back-to-School Ready
Friday, Aug 2, 2024
As the new school year approaches, the Santa Clarita Public Library stands ready to support students with a wide variety of essential resources and programs designed to foster learning and achievement.
FULL STORY...

SCV Nonprofit, School Projects Sought for Make a Difference Day

SCV Nonprofit, School Projects Sought for Make a Difference Day
Thursday, Aug 1, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26. This special day is dedicated to fostering community spirit through volunteerism and organizers are looking for Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits and schools to submit projects that can use volunteer help.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 5: The MAIN Hosts ‘Decades Flashback: Hits From The 80’S & 90’S’

Sept. 5: The MAIN Hosts ‘Decades Flashback: Hits From The 80’S & 90’S’
Thursday, Aug 1, 2024
"Decades Flashback: Hits From The 80's & 90's" a production, directed by Olga Kramarova and featuring Laura Ellis and Todd Honeycutt will be featured at The MAIN Thursday, September 5, 8 to 10 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 9: Santa Clarita Salsa Community Hike

Aug. 9: Santa Clarita Salsa Community Hike
Thursday, Aug 1, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a Salsa inspired Community Hike Friday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, meet at the exercise stairs.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 5: Blood Donors Needed in Santa Clarita

Aug. 5: Blood Donors Needed in Santa Clarita
Thursday, Aug 1, 2024
Give the gift of life Join the city of Santa Clarita at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch, for a Blood Drive.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CalArts Alums Direct Netflix’s ‘Ultraman: Rising’
California Institute of the Arts alums writer and director Shannon Tindle (Film/Video BFA 1999) and co-director John Aoshima (Film/Video BFA 2000) have brought their creative prowess to Netflix’s animated feature, "Ultraman: Rising."
CalArts Alums Direct Netflix’s ‘Ultraman: Rising’
Santa Clarita Public Library is Back-to-School Ready
As the new school year approaches, the Santa Clarita Public Library stands ready to support students with a wide variety of essential resources and programs designed to foster learning and achievement.
Santa Clarita Public Library is Back-to-School Ready
Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
SCV Nonprofit, School Projects Sought for Make a Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26. This special day is dedicated to fostering community spirit through volunteerism and organizers are looking for Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits and schools to submit projects that can use volunteer help.
SCV Nonprofit, School Projects Sought for Make a Difference Day
SCVEDC Releases Q2 2024 Santa Clarita Economic Snapshot
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has released its Santa Clarita Second Quarter 2024 Economic Snapshot.
SCVEDC Releases Q2 2024 Santa Clarita Economic Snapshot
Sept. 5: The MAIN Hosts ‘Decades Flashback: Hits From The 80’S & 90’S’
"Decades Flashback: Hits From The 80's & 90's" a production, directed by Olga Kramarova and featuring Laura Ellis and Todd Honeycutt will be featured at The MAIN Thursday, September 5, 8 to 10 p.m.
Sept. 5: The MAIN Hosts ‘Decades Flashback: Hits From The 80’S & 90’S’
Mission Opera Seeking Volunteers For ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Mission Opera is seeking volunteers for various positions for its production, "Cold Sassy Tree," which will run Oct. 25-27, 12:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.
Mission Opera Seeking Volunteers For ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Aug. 9: Santa Clarita Salsa Community Hike
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a Salsa inspired Community Hike Friday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, meet at the exercise stairs.
Aug. 9: Santa Clarita Salsa Community Hike
Summer Nights at Central Park | Mayor Cameron Smyth
As we embrace the sunny days and warm nights of August, our community is still clamoring with excitement to spend their summer nights at Central Park.
Summer Nights at Central Park | Mayor Cameron Smyth
Aug. 5: Blood Donors Needed in Santa Clarita
Give the gift of life Join the city of Santa Clarita at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch, for a Blood Drive.
Aug. 5: Blood Donors Needed in Santa Clarita
County Seeks Election Day Poll Workers
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has joined the U.S. Election Assistance Commission in designating Thursday Aug. 1, as the fourth annual National Poll Worker (Election Worker) Recruitment Day as the 2024 General Election approaches.
County Seeks Election Day Poll Workers
Aug. 2-4: Fiesta Days in Frazier Park
The 56th Annual Fiesta Days will be held Aug. 2-4 in Fraizer Park at Frazier Mountain Park. Parking and entry are free.
Aug. 2-4: Fiesta Days in Frazier Park
Schiavo Secures $1.26M in Funds for Hart District
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced the successful acquisition of substantial funding dedicated to several critical community projects including the Hart School District, veteran housing and North Valley YMCA.
Schiavo Secures $1.26M in Funds for Hart District
Today in SCV History (Aug. 1)
1963 - Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country [story]
Leona Cox
Ocean Water Warning for July 31
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 31
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Extreme Heat
I hope you are all enjoying your summer. As the days get longer, it is tempting to spend more time outside, and it is important to take some basic precautions to protect your health during days with extreme heat.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Extreme Heat
Aug. 1: SUSD Special Meeting on Facilities Bond
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. to consider placing a facilities bond measure on the November ballot.
Aug. 1: SUSD Special Meeting on Facilities Bond
Aug. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on Aug. 6.
Aug. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Oct. 6: Duck Dash Fundraiser for Samuel Dixon Family Health Ctrs
The 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash presented by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is ready to make another splash on Oct, 6 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 6: Duck Dash Fundraiser for Samuel Dixon Family Health Ctrs
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious on July 26, 2024.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
LASD Teams with L.A. Rams for Deputy Sheriff Recruitment
In a new collaboration, the Los Angeles Rams have teamed up with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to supercharge recruitment efforts for deputy positions.
LASD Teams with L.A. Rams for Deputy Sheriff Recruitment
State Supe Launches Initiative to Add Housing Units
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today launched a statewide effort to accelerate housing development by utilizing the significant amount of developable land owned by California’s local education agencies.
State Supe Launches Initiative to Add Housing Units
Barger on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement following the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ discussion about the County’s work to address homeless encampments
Barger on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy
CSUN Profs Explore ‘Spatial Harmonies’
California State University, Northridge art professors Edward Alfano, Lesley Krane and Magdy Rizk have partnered with artist Magda Audifred for an exhibition in August at the Shatto Gallery in Koreatown to explore “Spatial Harmonies,” using analog and digital media. 
CSUN Profs Explore ‘Spatial Harmonies’
SCVNews.com