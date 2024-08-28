Santa Clarita Public Library is Helping Kids Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Reach 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten with the Santa Clarita Public Library’s resources and tools.

This year-round initiative supports our youngest residents by empowering parents, caregivers and teachers to foster early literacy by encouraging children from birth to kindergarten to read 1,000 books before they start school.

Throughout the program, participants engage in five key activities: singing, talking, reading, writing and playing. Tasks include singing the ABCs, solving puzzles, writing poems and reading new books. The Santa Clarita Public Library offers a calendar of daily activities for caregivers to enjoy with their little ones, with each activity thoughtfully designed to enhance comprehension, language and vocabulary skills.

As part of the program, participants will also enjoy crafts on the patio and Bilingual Storytime. Join your friends and neighbors in visiting the Library and taking part in these engaging activities, contributing to the early literacy journey of our youngest readers.

To learn more about the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, please contact Ellie Kalman at ekalman@santaclarita.gov.

