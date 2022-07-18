Orchard Bluegrass Band Coming to Rancho Camulos

The Orchard Bluegrass Band will be performing at Rancho Camulos Sunday, July 31, at 4 p.m.

The band will entertain guests with a unique blend of bluegrass, gospel, country and Western music. All ages enjoy the fun and energy of the group’s upbeat performances. Put on your dancing shoes and kick up your heels to old time musical favorites. Guests can bring a blanket, their favorite cold beverage and food for a picnic in the garden.

The Rancho Camulos Museum is open every Sunday for Docent-led tours, which are held at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

** Music starts at 4 p.m.

The suggested donation is $5. Group tours and special focus tours can also be scheduled by appointment. Camulos is the perfect location for a memorable private gathering.

Rancho Camulos Museum is located on Highway 126, about 10 miles west of Interstate 5 near Piru.

