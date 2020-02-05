[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

‘Oscars Red Carpet Show’ to Set Stage for 92nd Academy Awards
| Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020
red carpet - academy awards - oscars production team

Producers have set the talent lineup for “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” the official pre-show for the 92nd Academy Awards,
to begin Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PST on ABC leading up to the Oscars telecast starting at 5 p.m.

The red carpet festivities will be hosted by actor and singer Billy Porter, award-winning journalist and talk show host Tamron Hall, supermodel Lily Aldridge and film critic Elvis Mitchell.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. PST/7:30 p.m. EST, Emmy Award-winning producer and renowned radio and TV personality Ryan Seacrest will return to usher the viewers watching from home into the final moments before the main event begins for an evening that is sure to delight audiences worldwide. This follows his duties on “E! Live From The Red Carpet: Oscars 2019” where he co-hosts with Giuliana Rancic and serves as executive producer. E!’s complete multiplatform coverage begins at 10 a.m. PST.

Ryan Seacrest
@RyanSeacrest
Ryan Seacrest is an award-winning creative entrepreneur and holds preeminent positions as a host and producer in broadcast and cable television, as well as in nationally syndicated and local radio. Seacrest is host of the iconic music competition series “American Idol” on ABC and a co-host and executive producer on the Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International syndicated morning talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” Seacrest also hosts and executive produces ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve program, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” Seacrest is host and executive producer of the top awards show franchise, “E! Live from the Red Carpet.” On radio, Seacrest is host of “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” his No. 1 nationally syndicated Los Angeles morning drive-time show for iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM, as well as a nationally syndicated American Top 40 radio show. Seacrest helms Ryan Seacrest Productions (RSP), an Emmy Award-winning entertainment production company, and his other entrepreneurial interests have led to a burgeoning lifestyle enterprise including the men’s skincare line POLISHED by Dr. Lancer, and men’s fashion line RYAN Seacrest Distinction, as well as his involvement in a diverse range of media and entertainment companies. Seacrest’s philanthropic efforts are championed by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation – focused on involving youth in media initiatives – and are having a significant positive impact nationwide. Seacrest also serves on the board of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the board of trustees of the Paley Center for Media, and as honorary chair of the GRAMMY Museum.

Tamron Hall
@tamronhall
Tamron Hall is an accomplished talk show host, award-winning journalist and philanthropist. “Tamron Hall,” the syndicated daytime talk show that she hosts and executive produces, premiered across the country on Sept. 9, 2019, and quickly became one of the highest-rated new daytime shows of the 2019-2020 season. Produced by ABC Entertainment and distributed by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, “Tamron Hall” is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. Since 2013, Tamron has hosted “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall” on Investigation Discovery, taking an in-depth look at crimes that shocked the nation. Previously, Tamron co-hosted the third hour of “TODAY” and “TODAY’s Take,” and anchored “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall.” She received the 2015 Edward R. Murrow Award for Reporting: Hard News in Network Television for her segment on domestic violence as part of “TODAY’s” Shine A Light series. She has hosted several special reports for MSNBC and NBC News, including the Emmy Award-nominated “Education Nation: Teacher Town Hall,” and she served as a correspondent for the NBC News special “The Inauguration of Barack Obama,” which won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Coverage in October 2010. Tamron is passionate about many causes, including domestic violence, homelessness and literacy – dedicating her time to many deserving organizations over the years.

Billy Porter
@thebillyporter
Billy Porter is an Emmy, Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated, actor, singer, director, composer and playwright from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His electric portrayal of Pray Tell in the FX’s breakthrough series “Pose,” earned him the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, as well as Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award and Television Critics Association nominations. A veteran of the theater, Porter most previously reprised his role as Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical “Kinky Boots,” for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical, as well as a GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. His film credits include “Like a Boss,” “The Humbling,” “Noel,” “The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy,” “Intern” and “Twisted”; and additional television credits include “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” “The Get Down,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Big C,” “Law & Order” and “Shake, Rattle and Roll: An American Love Story.” As a recording artist, Porter recently released his single “Love Yourself” in support of Pride Month and the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. Porter was recently inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2020.

Lily Aldridge
@LilyAldridge
Lily Aldridge is a fashion supermodel, passionate philanthropist and newly minted entrepreneur, with ventures including a successful lifestyle YouTube channel and Lily Aldridge Parfums, which launched in 2019. Aldridge first signed with IMG Models in 2005 and quickly became one of fashion’s most beloved faces. In 2014, Aldridge appeared on the 50th anniversary cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, as well as covers of numerous international editions of VOGUE, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, LOVE, Glamour, GQ and MAXIM, with editorial features appearing in V, Vanity Fair, W and many more. A sought-after personality among leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, Aldridge’s advertising campaigns have included Bvlgari, Bobbi Brown, Carolina Herrera, Clinique, Coach, Lauren by Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Salvatore Ferragamo and Mastercard’s luxury Black Card. Off duty, Aldridge is a generous philanthropist actively involved with St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Baby Buggy, an organization dedicated to providing essential resources to families in need.

Elvis Mitchell
@ElvisMitchell
Elvis Mitchell is a highly respected film critic and the host of KCRW’s nationally syndicated pop-culture and entertainment show, “The Treatment,” ever since its inception in 1996. Mitchell was born in Highland Park, Michigan, and graduated in 1980 from Wayne State University, where he majored in English. He worked as a film critic for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram (where he received the 1999 AASFE award for criticism), The New York Times, the LA Weekly and the Detroit Free Press. He served for a number of years as a pop-culture commentator for “Weekend Edition” on NPR. Mitchell has been a WGA Award nominee for his work on The AFI Lifetime Achievement Award: Sidney Poitier, an editor-at-large at Spin magazine and a special correspondent for Interview magazine. Most recently, Mitchell could be seen as the host of Epix’s “Elvis Goes There,” a limited series where Elvis took directors to the places that creatively inspired their work. The show featured such notable directors as Ryan Coogler, Paul Feig, Sofia Coppola and Guillermo del Toro.

“The Oscars Red Carpet Show” will be produced by Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain, executive produced by Michael Antinoro and David Chamberlin of Film 45 and directed by Gregg Gelfand. Film 45’s recent projects include Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty Fashion Show” special, NFL Honors and STEVE on Watch.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” will air at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST. “The Oscars” also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
