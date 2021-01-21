Pedestrian Killed in Saugus Hit-and-Run Identified

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 21, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

SCV Sheriff's StationThe Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office identified Carlos Salgado-Ruiz, 35, of Santa Clarita, as the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle in Saugus Wednesday night.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a traffic collision with a pedestrian involved just after 10 p.m. on Seco Canyon Road, near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road, according to spokesman Jon Matheny.

Salgado-Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman with the coroner’s office.

No arrest was made and the investigation remains ongoing, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

