Pilar Schiavo: Celebrating Progress, Community, and a Bright Year Ahead

As we close out another year, let’s take some time to celebrate and reflect on the progress we’ve made. It is this work we have done together that makes it such an honor to continue serving as your Assemblymember for another two years.

This year, we brought back nearly $95 million in community investments, a historic amount for our district, that’s helping families through the district by creating jobs, building housing that’s more affordable, enhancing school safety, and supporting small businesses.

We also helped put $1.3 million directly into people’s pockets by cutting through Sacramento red tape, and passed 13 bills into law that protect homeowners, support veterans, and make life more affordable for you and your family.

As we look to the new year, our work doesn’t stop. I am ready to continue fighting for you-expanding housing that’s affordable, putting more money back into your pockets, and ensuring your neighborhood and our small businesses are safe and thriving.

During this holiday season, I hope you had time to rest, recharge, and enjoy time with your loved ones. Thank you for your continued trust and partnership. I look forward to all we will accomplish together in 2025.

Warm wishes for a joyful holiday and a bright new year.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...