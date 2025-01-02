Pilar Schiavo: Celebrating Progress, Community, and a Bright Year Ahead

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 1
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
|
The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues to issue No Burn Day alerts for the first week of January.
|
As we close out another year, let's take some time to celebrate and reflect on the progress we've made. It is this work we have done together that makes it such an honor to continue serving as your Assemblymember for another two years.
|
As the year 2024 comes to a close, it is a good time to reflect on what a great year had at SNAP Sports.
|
The new year is a time to reset, while also setting goals for the next 12 months. Thanks to the leadership of our City Council, strategic planning has always been a key part of our City’s success.
|
Every year, law enforcement faces unforeseen challenges due to changes in laws, policies, and societal shifts.
|
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Hilda L. Solis have introduced a motion to declare Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, a Day of Mourning across Los Angeles County in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who recently passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100.
|
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proudly highlights her top accomplishments of 2024, showcasing her dedication to the residents of the Fifth District and Los Angeles County.
|
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
|
The California Department of Public Health has launched "Take Space to Pause," a statewide campaign made for teens and by teens that will focus on reducing self-stigma surrounding youth mental health challenges and promoting positive ways to seek help.
|
By sustaining its commitment to support healthy individuals and families in healthful communities, the California Department of Public Health recognizes the need to transform as public health advances and society evolves.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents to not feed their pets Monarch Raw Pet Food sold at several farmers markets in California due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples. A house cat that consumed this product has been confirmed H5 bird flu positive.
|
Chiquita Canyon, LLC has announced that the Chiquita Canyon Landfill is closing active waste disposal operations effective Jan. 1, 2025. The last day for accepting incoming solid waste at the landfill is Tuesday, Dec. 31. While waste disposal operations will conclude, Chiquita Canyon, LLC will continue to manage the landfill, address the noxious odor incident occurring onsite and oversee closure and post-closure activities.
|
As we approach the end of 2024, we are wrapping up several big projects and planning new ones. Although we are currently tackling an issue with a faulty well, there is some good news to share as well.
|
Widespread use of fireworks related to New Year's Eve celebration coupled with calm weather conditions may worsen air quality in Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, thorugh 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7 starting at 6 p.m.
|
In its first action since the Christmas break and last before the start of conference play, The Master's University men's basketball team won an exhibition game over the Stanton Elks 93-62 Monday night, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
|
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
|
Heroes of Color and The Hart School District will host the "Jr. ARTrepreneurs" Student Art Exhibition, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.
|
Canyon Theatre Guild will begin performances of West Side Story, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the 13th annual Polar Plunge and what better way to ring in the New Year than by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
|
Parenting for Prevention will host a drug prevention and mental health resource fair and a presentation by Clear Behavioral Health, 5:30- 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Golden Valley High School.
|
Join the city of Santa Clarita each month for guided Community Hikes led by city staff at different trailheads and parks.
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar on Thursday, Jan. 9 from noon-1 p.m. that will introduce participants to state, L.A. county, city of L.A. and federal business certifications.
|
On Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel "Ramona."
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.