Prayer Angels for the Military Seeks Holiday Help

Prayer Angels for the Military, Inc. needs your help to be sure local heroes overseas are not forgotten during the holidays.

Santa Clarita youth groups are sending hundreds of Christmas and Hanukkah care packages during the month of November through Dec. 8. Winter care packages will continue to be mailed through January.

This youth program and community effort has been hosted for over 20 years.

Shipping funds are badly needed this year, as the Prayer Angels continue to work with the SCV community and youth programs in support of hometown troops. Tax-deductible shipping funds, payable to Prayer Angels for the Military, can be mailed to 21609 Oak Orchard Road, Newhall, CA 91321, or use the PayPal Donate button online at www.prayerangelsforthemilitary.com. Use the same address for the donation bin for items and dropping off cards of appreciation to troops.

To see a wish list of most requested items to donate for gift boxes visit www.prayerangelsforthemilitary.com/wish.htm.

Gift cards needed for local veterans in need. Donate a car (by Dec, 31 for 2024 tax credit). Contact Suzon or Dale (661)799-8865, email: prayerangelsforthemilitary@yahoo.com.

