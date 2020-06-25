[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Proposed State Budget Amended to Protect Workforce Training, Student Equity Programs
| Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
state budget - College of the Canyons Valencia campus aerial view

Governor Gavin Newsom and California legislative leaders reached an agreement on Monday on an amended state budget for 2020-21 which prevents cuts to apportionments and categorical programs for California community colleges.

The proposal, which will be presented for a vote by the full legislature by the end of the week, protects against cuts to the Strong Workforce Program and Student Equity and Achievement, keeping the programs at 2019-20 spending levels.

“While the governor’s budget reflects the harsh realities of the overall economic climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic, I am encouraged that cuts to apportionment funding have been prevented, and that funding for workforce training and student equity and achievement programs will continue,” College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook said.

“The proposal also reinforces the significant role California’s community colleges will play in educating and training the workforce, and rebuilding the state’s economy,” Dr. Van Hook added. “College of the Canyons will be instrumental in that effort as we continue to take bold steps to support our students and embrace innovation to fulfill our mission.”

The amended budget includes a proposal to extend minimum revenue provisions under the Student-Centered Funding Formula by an additional two years and the creation of a food pantry expense within the Student Equity and Achievement Program.

No cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) and no growth funds are included in the state budget.

In order to accomplish this, $1.45 billion in funding to colleges is deferred to future years. Of the $1.45 billion total deferral, $791 million would trigger if Congress approves a fourth stimulus package by Oct. 1.

Once the 2020-21 State Budget Act (SB 121/AB 89) is approved, it will be presented to Newsom for his signature and enactment by July 1.
