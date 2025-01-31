Providence Hospitals Save Lives, Sight with Organ, Eye Donations

Providence hospitals across Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties saved 159 lives in 2024 and improved the lives of 451 people by helping to coordinate organ, eye and tissue donations from patients who couldn’t be saved.

Providence Holy Cross in Mission Hills reported 12 organ donors that saved 42 lives.

The hospitals team with OneLegacy, the not-for-profit organ, eye and tissue recovery organization that coordinates donations and transplants among hospitals across the Western states, helping families fulfill the wishes of dying patients or assisting them in making that very difficult decision for their loved ones.

These selfless gifts resulted in 67 organ, tissue and eye donors across Providence’s 11 Southern California hospitals, providing not only life-saving organs but 210 tissue donations and corneas that restored sight for 221 people. With the exception of the Kidney Transplant Center at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Providence Southern California hospitals do not perform transplants, but care for their patients and their loved ones through the donation process.

“I witness the profound impact organ donation has on the lives of recipients and their families,” said Ranjit S. Hundal, Chief Medical Officer of Providence South Division, which oversees the health organization’s California operations. “Each donation is a gift of life, offering renewed hope, restored health and the chance for a brighter future. Together, we can transform lives through the power of compassion and generosity.”

Providence is committed to teaming with OneLegacy in caring for dying patients and their families to save lives through donation, help the blind recover sight and provide skin, bone, tendons and ligaments and even heart valves through tissue donations. Skin is used to heal burns and other injuries as well as in some surgeries. Bones, tendons and ligaments are used in various surgeries.

Providence has six hospitals in Los Angeles County: Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Mission Hills; Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Burbank; Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center; Providence Saint John’s Health Center, Santa Monica; and Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Centers in Torrance and San Pedro. In Orange County, the organization operates Providence St. Jude Medical Center, Fullerton; Providence Mission Hospital with campuses in Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach; Providence St. Joseph Hospital, Orange. Providence St. Mary Medical Center is in San Bernardino County’s town of Apple Valley.

2024 Patient donations procured at Providence San Fernando Valley hospitals for transplant:

2024 Patient donations procured at other Providence Los Angeles County hospitals for transplant:

2024 Patient donations procured at other Providence hospitals for transplant with total numbers systemwide:

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...